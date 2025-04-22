Sales rose 5% year-on-year to $20.31 billion during the quarter, surpassing a Street estimate of $19.79 billion.

Aerospace and defense major RTX’s first-quarter earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations with the firm reiterating its outlook for the full year 2025.

Sales rose 5% year-on-year (YoY) to $20.31 billion during the quarter, surpassing a Street estimate of $19.79 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.47 compared to an analyst estimate of $1.36.

Net income, however, declined 10% YoY to $1.54 billion during the quarter.

CEO Chris Calio acknowledged that the current environment is “clearly very dynamic,” but said the company is well-positioned to perform operationally.

“Organic growth was broad-based and led by strength in commercial aftermarket, which was up 21 percent year-over-year, driven by continued demand for our industry-leading products and solutions.”

The company retained its full-year 2025 outlook. It expects adjusted sales of $83 to $84 billion, including 4% to 6% organic growth. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.00 to $6.15.

Segment-wise, Collins Aerospace saw an 8% YoY rise in its Q1 sales to $7.22 billion. The division saw a 28% YoY rise in operating profit to $1.09 billion.

Meanwhile, Pratt & Whitney sales rose 14% YoY to $7.37 billion. Operating profit jumped 41% YoY to $580 million during the quarter.

The company said that increased deliveries in Large Commercial Engines were more than offset by a drop due to higher commercial aftermarket volume and favorable commercial aftermarket mix.

Raytheon sales declined by 5% YoY to $6.34 billion. Operating profit, too, slid 32% YoY to $678 million.

The company said that the decline was primarily due to the absence of the prior year’s $375 million net gain on the sale of the Cybersecurity, Intelligence, and Services business.

Shares of RTX traded nearly 4% lower in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has gained over 8% in 2025 and over 24% in the past 12 months.

