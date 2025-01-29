Royal Caribbean Stock Soars On Outlook, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail's Elated

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group ($RCL) soared 12% on Tuesday to an all-time high after the company posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Royal Caribbean’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.63, beating Wall Street analyst estimates of $1.49. Its revenues stood at $3.76 billion, in line with consensus estimates. The company cited stronger pricing on close-in demand as drivers behind the growth.

For 2025, the cruise operator said it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $14.35 to $14.65. That compares to consensus estimates of $14.44. Net yields are expected to increase 2.5% to 4.5% in constant currency and 1.8% to 3.8%.

The cruise operator sees continued favorable demand and pricing environment for its vacation experiences, according to a company statement.

"2024 was exceptional, thanks to our incredible team's flawless execution, which drove elevated demand across our leading brands, the early achievement of our Trifecta goals, and meaningful progress on our strategic priorities," Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. "2025 is shaping up to be another great year, with expected adjusted earnings growth of 23%, as our commercial and vacation experiences flywheel continues to accelerate the growing preference for our leading brands, the most innovative ships and world-class private destinations."

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’.

RCL sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 28

Royal Caribbean operates under the brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises.

Royal Caribbean stock is up 15% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos