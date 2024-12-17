Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

The Pioneer spacecraft provides essential systems for power, communications, propulsion, and attitude control for Varda’s 120 kg reentry capsule.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB), a firm specializing in launch services and space systems, announced on Tuesday that it has delivered its second Pioneer spacecraft to Vandenberg Space Force Base and has also completed production and testing of a third one for Varda Space Industries, Inc.

Rocket Lab explained that its Pioneer platform hosts Varda’s reentry capsule, which leverages microgravity conditions to conduct operations in space that are difficult or impossible on Earth.

The Pioneer spacecraft provides essential power, communications, propulsion, and attitude control systems for Varda’s 120 kg reentry capsule. To enable Varda’s operations and safely return the capsule to Earth, the Pioneer spacecraft maneuvers the capsule into the precise position and sets it on a course for re-entry.

The company said it also provides critical mission operations support for the launch, commissioning, operation, and spacecraft reentry.

Rocket Lab said the firm and Varda will again conduct in-space operations and reentry positioning maneuvers for Varda’s second mission scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2025. However, it will deorbit the spacecraft over Australia this time and land Varda’s capsule at the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia.

Varda CEO and co-founder Will Bruey said the mission is another step toward high cadence reentry. "Soon, reentry will be as common as launch,” he added.

Despite the announcement, shares of Rocket Lab were trading over 1% lower in Tuesday’s pre-market session.

However, retail investors went contrarian with the sentiment meter flipping into the ‘bullish’ territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

RKLB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:58 a.m. ET on Dec. 17, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter, however, indicated a mixed take on the stock.

Shares of Rocket Lab have gained a whopping 387% since the beginning of the year and are trading near their life-time highs of $27.28, a level seen at the end of November.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos