Roblox Corp. (RBLX), the company behind the popular online gaming platform, introduced new safety tools on Thursday to help teens connect more securely and provide parents with better ways to monitor their child’s activity.

The updates include expanded privacy options, age verification tools, and features that offer both autonomy and oversight for younger users, aiming to strike a balance between safe communication and independence for users aged 13 and older.

Following the announcement, Roblox stock inched 0.6% higher on Thursday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock stayed in ‘bullish’ territory.

RBLX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:45 a.m. ET on July 17, 2025

Message volume levels jumped to ‘extremely high’ (78/100) from ‘normal’ in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, the stock witnessed a 425% jump in message count on Stocktwits in the previous 24 hours and a staggering 882% surge over the past seven days.

Roblox’s "Trusted Connections" feature allows users aged 13 and older to chat more freely with people they know in real life. To set up a Trusted Connection, users must confirm their age and connect through a QR code or by importing contacts.

This update also changes the previous “Friends” label to “Connections,” offering verified users a safer and more personal way to interact online.

To support the Trusted Connections feature, the company has added a new age-checking tool. This technology analyzes video selfies to estimate a user's age, helping confirm they meet the requirements for age-based features.

Features like Online Status settings, Do Not Disturb Mode, and screen-time tracking are being added to allow users more control over their time.

Roblox is launching linked accounts to help parents better understand their teens' online activity. Through these accounts, parents can see who their child interacts with, how much time they spend on the platform, and the kinds of games they play.

The gaming platform has seen a surge in engagement levels, with concurrent users reaching an all-time peak of 32 million, and the popular experience Grow A Garden attracted 21.5 million participants on July 12.

Roblox stock has more than doubled in 2025 and gained over 197% in the last 12 months.

