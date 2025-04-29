The Finchat-compiled consensus estimates call for a first-quarter loss per share of $0.39 and bookings of $1.15 billion.

San Mateo, California-based Roblox Corp.'s (RBLX) stock stream on Stocktwits attracted brisk chatter this weekend as retail investors brace for the company's quarterly results.

Roblox, which has over 60,000 followers on Stocktwits, saw an 800% spike in the 24-hour message volume by late Sunday, the most among communication services stocks.

Retail sentiment toward the Roblox stock turned to 'bullish' (69/100) by late Sunday, up from 'extremely bullish' a day earlier.

RBLX sentiment and message volume as of 3:43 a.m. ET, April 28 | source: Stocktwits

A watcher said the Roblox stock broke out of its multi-month downward channel on the daily chart last week. The user said a break above the $67.18 level could kick off an uptrend.

Another user included Roblox in a list of stocks that were best looking to continue to push higher to new highs.

Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform provider, will report its results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025 before the market opens on May 1.

The Finchat-compiled consensus estimates call for a first-quarter loss per share of $0.39 and bookings of $1.15 billion.

The company had guided to a consolidated net loss of $287 million to $267 million, bookings of $1.125 billion to $1.150 billion, and revenue of $900 million to $1.015 billion.

Investors may also be interested in whether the company changes its 2025 guidance. The current 2025 outlook is for a $1.07 billion to $995 million consolidated loss, $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion in bookings, and $4.425 billion to $4.345 billion in revenue.

Roblox's stock shed about 11% despite its better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, with the downside attributed to the declaration of the growth of key operational metrics, including bookings.

Just after the fourth-quarter earnings release, a Bloomberg report said the company is under active SEC investigation over an "undisclosed" matter. The company is also under the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) radar for allegedly allowing brands to create in-game advertisements that were not clearly disclosed as such, potentially misleading users, especially children.

Meanwhile, Citi opened a "30-day positive catalyst watch" on Roblox stock ahead of the first-quarter results, The Fly reported. The firm expects the company to report bookings ahead of the high-end of the guidance.

Citi has a 'Buy' rating on the stock and a $78 price target.

Roblox stock ended Friday's session up 1.35% at $66.58, taking its year-to-date gains to 15%.

