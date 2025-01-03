Rivian Stock Hits 5-Month Highs On 'Solid' Delivery Numbers, Supply-Chain Update: Retail's Over The Moon

Optimists on Stocktwits hailed the delivery figures, Rivian’s ability to overcome the component shortfall, and its longer-term potential with the upcoming R2 model.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares surged nearly 20% on Friday, reaching levels not seen since August 2024, following the release of annual delivery and production figures.

The stock was among Stocktwits’ top trending tickers as retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish.’

The electric vehicle manufacturer reported Q4 production of 12,727 vehicles and deliveries of 14,183 from its Normal, Illinois facility.

For the full year, Rivian produced 49,476 vehicles and delivered 51,579 — meeting its lowered 2024 guidance of 47,000-49,000 vehicles produced and 50,500-52,000 delivered.

Crucially, Rivian announced that a previously discussed supply-chain constraint related to a shared component on its R1 and RCV platforms has been resolved, clearing a significant hurdle for future production.

RIVN poll ,sentiment and message volume Jan 3 as of 10:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail investors celebrated the news, with message volume spiking on Stocktwits.

Optimists hailed the delivery figures, Rivian’s ability to overcome the component shortfall, and its longer-term potential with the upcoming R2 model.

Truist analyst Jordan Levy maintained a ‘Hold’ rating and a $12 price target, calling Rivian’s Q4 deliveries “solid,” as per the TheFly.

The analyst highlighted the resolution of the supply constraint as a critical step but remained cautious about Rivian’s path to profitability, citing “only modest” growth expected in FY25 before the R2’s planned 2026 launch.

Levy also flagged potential headwinds from the incoming Trump administration’s proposed elimination of the Passenger EV tax credit, suggesting Rivian’s Q4 numbers might have been buoyed by a pull-forward in demand.

Rivian shares are still recovering from a challenging 2024, during which the stock declined 43% as the company struggled with cash burn and missed earlier production targets.

Retail investors, however, seem to view the recent developments as a turning point.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos