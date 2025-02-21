Rivian Stock Edges Up After-Hours On First Quarterly Gross Profit, Retail Shrugs Off Weak Sales Outlook

CEO R.J. Scaringe noted that the R2 bill of materials is about 95% sourced and expected to cost roughly half that of the improved R1.

Rivian Stock Edges Up After-Hours On First Quarterly Gross Profit, Retail Shrugs Off Weak Sales Outlook
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. rose 0.4% in Thursday's after-hours trading, boosting retail traders' confidence. The electric vehicle maker reported its first-ever quarterly gross profit, a key milestone for investors and analysts.

Rivian posted a gross profit of $170 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by improvements in variable costs, revenue per delivered unit, and fixed costs. The company expects these factors to support "modest" gross profitability in 2025. 

It reported an adjusted Q4 loss of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of a $0.77 loss, while revenue of $1.73 billion exceeded expectations of $1.43 billion.

The company attributed record Q4 revenue to higher sales of regulatory credits, growth in software and services revenue, and increased R1 average selling prices with the expanded availability of its Tri-Motor offering. 

In the quarter, Rivian produced 12,727 vehicles and delivered 14,183. For the full year, it produced 49,476 vehicles and delivered 51,579 but guided 2025 deliveries to between 46,000 and 51,000.

On Stocktwits, Rivian was among the top-trending stocks late Thursday, with message volume surging over 360% in 24 hours. 

RIVN sentiment and message volume Feb 20.png RIVN sentiment and message volume Feb 20 | source: Stocktwits

Retail traders remained overwhelmingly bullish despite the stock trimming most of its early after-hours gains. 

One user suggested investors focus on Rivian minimizing losses and improving efficiency rather than prioritizing delivery numbers, while another highlighted its preparations for R2 production and expansion into Europe.

Rivian forecasted a 2025 adjusted EBITDA loss between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, improving from a $2.69 billion loss in 2024. 

However, the company acknowledged potential external risks, including policy changes, regulatory shifts under the Trump administration, and a challenging demand environment. 

CEO R.J. Scaringe reiterated Rivian's focus on cost efficiency ahead of the R2 launch, noting that the R2 bill of materials is about 95% sourced and expected to cost roughly half that of the improved R1. 

"I couldn't be more excited about R2, and I believe the combination of capabilities and cost efficiencies along with the amazing level of excitement from customers will make R2 a truly transformational product for Rivian," he added.

Rivian's after-hours trading volume exceeded 53 million shares, about 1.4 times its daily average. 

This year, the stock has gained nearly 2%, underperforming the S&P 500.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AI, Crypto, Cannabis Or EVs? Retail Investors Pick Their Top Speculative Bet For 2025

AI, Crypto, Cannabis Or EVs? Retail Investors Pick Their Top Speculative Bet For 2025

MP Materials Tops Q4 Revenue Estimates, Kicks Off Auto-Grade Magnet Production Trial — Retail Traders Buy In

MP Materials Tops Q4 Revenue Estimates, Kicks Off Auto-Grade Magnet Production Trial — Retail Traders Buy In

Akamai Stock Tanks After-Hours As Disappointing Guidance Outweighs Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Sours

Akamai Stock Tanks After-Hours As Disappointing Guidance Outweighs Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Sours

Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Celsius Holdings Stock Soars On $1.8B Alani Nu Acquisition, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Exuberant

Buffett Effect: Most Occidental Retail Traders Admit Oracle Of Omaha Has 'Significant’ Effect On Their Decisions

Buffett Effect: Most Occidental Retail Traders Admit Oracle Of Omaha Has 'Significant’ Effect On Their Decisions

Recent Stories

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported vkp

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home NTI

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home

PHOTOS Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions RBA

(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions

Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details AJR

Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details

Salman Khan's Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH] NTI

Salman Khan’s Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon