Rivian Stock Bogged Down By Multiple Price Target Cuts Amid Broader Market Sell-Off: Retail Turns Pessimistic

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) traded over 4% lower on Thursday, following multiple price target cuts by brokerages amid a broader market sell-off.

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Rivian to $12 from $14 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly.

The brokerage noted that tariffs would be a downside for automakers and suppliers, although car manufacturers can partly mitigate tariffs with pricing.

However, it will be hard for the auto industry to fully pass on tariff costs in light of softening consumer demand, the brokerage added.

UBS also lowered its price target on Rivian to $12 from $14 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

It said the new trade policies are raising the cost of making a vehicle, subsequently increasing the cost of a vehicle for consumers and negatively impacting demand.

UBS added that production disruptions are also likely, calling for reimagining supply chains that were set up to be optimized over decades. The firm also noted that autos is not a sector that deals well with uncertainty, given long planning cycles.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered his price target on Rivian to $10 from $11 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Mizuho noted that the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs does not apply to auto and auto parts, implying continued uncertainty and negative impacts to automotive and analog stocks.

Rivian was already expecting low deliveries this year. Earlier this month, the company reaffirmed its 2025 delivery guidance between 46,000 and 51,000 units, in line with its delivery numbers last year, as it gears for the start of production of its new R2 SUV in the first half of 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about Rivian fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory while message volume fell from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ levels over the past 24 hours.

RIVN stock is down by about 15% year-to-date but up by about 10% over the past 12 months.

