Rio Tinto Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Shipment Guidance Remains Intact Despite Cyclone Sean, But Retail Sentiment Wavers

The British-Australian mining company noted that Cyclone Sean has impacted its rail and port operations along the Pilbara coastline in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Shipment Guidance Remains Intact Despite Cyclone Sean, But Retail Sentiment Wavers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 6:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Shares of Rio Tinto Plc. (RIO) rose nearly 2% in pre-market trade on Friday after the company provided an update on the impact of Tropical Cyclone Sean on its operations.

The British-Australian mining company noted that Cyclone Sean has impacted its rail and port operations along the Pilbara coastline in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto’s railcar dumper at its East Intercourse Island (EII) port facility was flooded due to Cyclone Sean, which delivered 274 millimeters of rain on Jan. 20. This railcar dumper shipped 45 million tons of iron ore shipments in 2024, according to the company.

“Assessments are ongoing. Initial indications suggest the dumper at EII could be offline for three to four weeks, as rectification works are required to repair flood damage,” the company said, adding that its shipments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be affected.

However, Rio Tinto has maintained its guidance for the full year, noting that it will provide an update on the situation when it announces its full-year results on Feb. 19.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed uncertainty among investors, straying in the ‘neutral’ (49/100) zone from ‘bearish’ (56/100) a day ago.

RIO retail sentiment.jpg RIO sentiment and message volume January 23, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user thinks if President Donald Trump approves Rio Tinto’s Resolution copper mine in Arizona, it could be “big” for the company.

Rio Tinto’s share price has declined slightly over 3% in the past six months, while its one-year performance is worse with a fall of more than 11%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Texas Instruments Stock Slips Pre-Market As Weak Profit Guidance Dents Market Optimism: Retail Sentiment Stays Bullish

Texas Instruments Stock Slips Pre-Market As Weak Profit Guidance Dents Market Optimism: Retail Sentiment Stays Bullish

Boeing Stock Falls Pre-Market After Company Expects $4B Loss In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boeing Stock Falls Pre-Market After Company Expects $4B Loss In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Atlassian Stock Ticks Up In Premarket After Another Analyst Price Target Hike: Retail Mood Lifts

Atlassian Stock Ticks Up In Premarket After Another Analyst Price Target Hike: Retail Mood Lifts

Recent Stories

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

Ola and Uber reject claims of pricing differences for iPhone and Android users, says "we do not differentiate" dmn

Ola and Uber reject claims of pricing differences for iPhone and Android users, says "we do not differentiate"

Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Recent Videos

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know

Video Icon
Budget HALWA CEREMONY: What's the Tradition and History Behind This? | Nirmala Sitharaman | WATCH

Budget HALWA CEREMONY: What's the Tradition and History Behind This? | Nirmala Sitharaman | WATCH

Video Icon
Gold HIDDEN in Pickle Box Seized at IGI Airport, Smuggling Attempt FOILED | WATCH

Gold HIDDEN in Pickle Box Seized at IGI Airport, Smuggling Attempt FOILED | WATCH

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025: Rare 6 LAKH CONCH Becomes Major Attraction!

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare 6 LAKH CONCH Becomes Major Attraction!

Video Icon