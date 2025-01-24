Rio Tinto Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Shipment Guidance Remains Intact Despite Cyclone Sean, But Retail Sentiment Wavers

The British-Australian mining company noted that Cyclone Sean has impacted its rail and port operations along the Pilbara coastline in Western Australia.

Shares of Rio Tinto Plc. (RIO) rose nearly 2% in pre-market trade on Friday after the company provided an update on the impact of Tropical Cyclone Sean on its operations.

The British-Australian mining company noted that Cyclone Sean has impacted its rail and port operations along the Pilbara coastline in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto’s railcar dumper at its East Intercourse Island (EII) port facility was flooded due to Cyclone Sean, which delivered 274 millimeters of rain on Jan. 20. This railcar dumper shipped 45 million tons of iron ore shipments in 2024, according to the company.

“Assessments are ongoing. Initial indications suggest the dumper at EII could be offline for three to four weeks, as rectification works are required to repair flood damage,” the company said, adding that its shipments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be affected.

However, Rio Tinto has maintained its guidance for the full year, noting that it will provide an update on the situation when it announces its full-year results on Feb. 19.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed uncertainty among investors, straying in the ‘neutral’ (49/100) zone from ‘bearish’ (56/100) a day ago.

RIO sentiment and message volume January 23, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user thinks if President Donald Trump approves Rio Tinto’s Resolution copper mine in Arizona, it could be “big” for the company.

Rio Tinto’s share price has declined slightly over 3% in the past six months, while its one-year performance is worse with a fall of more than 11%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos