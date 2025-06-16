The analyst sees volume, RSI, and macro metals backdrop aligning for potential upside.

RHI Magnesita (RHIM) is testing the upper boundary of a 2.5-year bull flag pattern and could be poised for a significant breakout, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.

At the time of writing, shares of RHI Magnesita India were trading at ₹516, up 2.6% on the day.

Sharma noted that the stock had earlier surged from ₹111 to ₹870 — a 683% rally that formed the flagpole of a classic bullish continuation structure.

Since then, RHIM has been in a falling channel from 2022 to 2024, respecting the ₹391–₹410 support zone throughout.

This compression phase, Sharma said, indicates accumulation by strong hands.

The current price zone of ₹500–₹520 marks the top of the flag structure, and Sharma believes a breakout here would complete the pattern and potentially initiate a new trend phase.

He highlighted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken out of its multi-year downtrend and now stands above 54, signaling a transition from distribution to accumulation.

Further supporting the move is volume activity.

Sharma observed that the rally from ₹391 to ₹503 was accompanied by the highest weekly volume in more than a year, while volume had declined during the consolidation phase.

Volume expansion now equals smart money initiating, he said, adding that the price structure has held multiple tests of the ₹391–₹410 zone.

Using a measured move approach, Sharma projected a target range of ₹1,250–₹1,300, based on a flagpole length of ₹759 and a breakout level of ₹520.

He placed the time horizon for this move at 12–24 months, though it could compress if momentum in the broader metals sector remains strong.

Sharma outlined specific invalidation levels to watch.

A failure to break above ₹520–₹530, particularly on low volume, would suggest weak conviction and keep the pattern neutral.

A close below ₹474 could signal a bull trap and trigger a retest of the ₹390–₹410 base. A breakdown below ₹390 would invalidate the entire bullish structure.

Additionally, a drop in weekly RSI below 40 would indicate momentum breakdown and raise the risk of deeper corrections.

While RHIM is not part of the Nifty Metal Index, Sharma emphasized its role as a “metal-adjacent” industrial player, supplying refractory products to steel and cement producers.

He said the recent breakout in the Nifty Metal Index, which is now holding above 9,200–9,300, adds macro support to RHIM’s technical setup.

Sharma said that India’s projected steel demand growth of 8–9% provides a strong fundamental tailwind.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 3.6% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<