RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

The furniture retailer upped its full-year revenue outlook, saying it expects growth of 18-20% in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago.

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 11:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

Shares of furniture and household products retailer RH ($RH), formerly Restoration Hardware, rose on Friday even as the company reported a third-quarter earnings miss, dampening retail sentiment.

The furniture retailer upped its full-year revenue outlook, saying it expects growth of 18-20% in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.48, below consensus analyst estimates of $2.66. Revenue was $812.73 million above expectations, versus the consensus estimate of $812.5 million.

“The positive inflection of our business continued to gain momentum with third quarter demand increasing 13% despite operating in the worst housing market in 30 years,” Gary Friedman, CEO, said in a statement.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volumes moved up to ‘extremely high’.

Screenshot 2024-12-13 at 10.24.03 PM.png

Stocktwits users seemed disappointed.

Corte Madera, Calif.-based RH operates as a holding company through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, which offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, among other items.

Last month, Wedbush Securities upgraded RH to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’, raising its price target to $430 from $310.

RH stock is up 53% year-to-date.
 
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Recent Stories

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon