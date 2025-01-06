Revance Therapeutics Stock’s Retail Sentiment Muted Even As Teoxane Makes Better Offer Than Crown Labs

The offer represents a 16% premium over the $3.10-per-share agreement with Crown Laboratories announced last month.

Revance Therapeutics Stock’s Retail Sentiment Muted Even As Teoxane Makes Better Offer Than Crown Labs
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 10:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 10:33 PM IST

Shares of Revance Therapeutics surged more than 16% on Monday morning, reaching over a month’s high, leading to a jump in retail chatter on Stocktwits.

The surge followed a proposal from privately held Swiss medical aesthetics company Teoxane to acquire the anti-wrinkle injection maker for $3.60 per share in cash. 

The offer represents a 16% premium over the $3.10-per-share agreement with Crown Laboratories announced last month.

Revance has yet to comment publicly on the proposal, but the news triggered a spike in message volume on Stocktwits, where retail sentiment remained cautious with a ‘neutral’ score.

RVNC sentiment and message volume Jan 6.png RVNC sentiment and message volume Jan 6 as of 10:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Last year, Crown agreed to purchase Revance for $6.66 per share, but the deal faced delays due to a dispute with Teoxane over Revance’s breach of a 2020 distribution agreement. 

The agreement had made Revance the exclusive commercialization partner for Teoxane’s dermal fillers. After resolving the dispute, Revance and Crown amended their deal, slashing the takeover price by more than half, reducing it to approximately $323 million.

Teoxane currently holds 6.2% of Revance’s outstanding shares. 

Despite the uptick in shares following the Teoxane proposal, Revance's stock has struggled recently, plunging around 65% last year.

Last year, Revance Therapeutics announced the commercial launch of DAXXIFY for injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia, marking its entry into the expanding U.S. therapeutics neurotoxin market, which could play a role in reshaping its future prospects.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

American Airlines Stock Surges On TD Cowen Raising Price Target To $25: Retail Sentiment Flies High

American Airlines Stock Surges On TD Cowen Raising Price Target To $25: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Sagimet Stock Soars To 10-Month High, Retail’s Fired Up Over Presentation On Lead MASH Drug Candidate

Sagimet Stock Soars To 10-Month High, Retail’s Fired Up Over Presentation On Lead MASH Drug Candidate

Retail Believes Plug Power Has Most Upside Among Hydrogen Stocks In 2025 After New Tax Credit Rules

Retail Believes Plug Power Has Most Upside Among Hydrogen Stocks In 2025 After New Tax Credit Rules

Cisco Stock Edges Higher On Analyst Upgrade Citing Hyperscaler Growth, More IT Spending In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

Cisco Stock Edges Higher On Analyst Upgrade Citing Hyperscaler Growth, More IT Spending In 2025: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

American Airlines Stock Surges On TD Cowen Raising Price Target To $25: Retail Sentiment Flies High

American Airlines Stock Surges On TD Cowen Raising Price Target To $25: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Sagimet Stock Soars To 10-Month High, Retail’s Fired Up Over Presentation On Lead MASH Drug Candidate

Sagimet Stock Soars To 10-Month High, Retail’s Fired Up Over Presentation On Lead MASH Drug Candidate

Retail Believes Plug Power Has Most Upside Among Hydrogen Stocks In 2025 After New Tax Credit Rules

Retail Believes Plug Power Has Most Upside Among Hydrogen Stocks In 2025 After New Tax Credit Rules

BREAKING Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada PM and Liberal Party Leader (WATCH)

Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada PM and Liberal Party leader; says 'country deserves real choice' (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon