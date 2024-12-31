Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

With Rigetti and D-Wave leading the charge, retail investors on Stocktwits believe quantum computing stocks are poised for further upside in the coming year.

First Published Dec 31, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

While artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing are often seen as complementary technologies, retail investors on Stocktwits believe that quantum stocks will outperform AI shares in 2025. 

A recent poll on the platform found that 41% of respondents expect quantum computing stocks to deliver higher gains next year, citing their early-stage growth potential.

Around 30% believe both sectors will thrive since they go hand in hand. 

quantum stocks dec 31.jpg Stocktwits Poll Asking Retail Investors Whether AI Or Quantum Stocks Will Perform Better In 2025. | Source: Stocktwits

However, only 18% believe that AI will be able to outperform gains from the quantum computing sector, which surged this month after Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG/GOOGL) Google announced its new quantum computing chip, ‘Willow.’

The news also pushed up shares of Rigetti Computing (RGTI), IonQ (INOQ), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), and other connected names.

In the weeks since, those stocks have continued to rally, with the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) tracking the space up 16% in December and 54% for the year. 

Screenshot 2024-12-31 070659.png Rigetti Computing Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 31 as of 7:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Rigetti Computing leads the charge with a staggering 462% gain this month and over 1,700% returns year-to-date. 

On Tuesday, the stock was up by 1% in pre-market trade. 

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’ as chatter increased to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels a day ago.

On Nov. 26, Rigetti raised $100 million through a direct offering of 50 million shares at $2 each. Shortly thereafter, the company fully repaid its loan with Trinity Capital, improving its financial position.

Screenshot 2024-12-31 070921.png D-Wave Quantum Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 31 as of 7:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

D-Wave Quantum has surged 236% in December and more than 1,000% in 2024. The company brands itself as the first supplier to sell quantum computers.

However, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’ in pre-market trade on Tuesday, as the shares fell by more than 1%. 

On Dec.12, D-Wave announced it had raised $175 million through stock sales.

“The funding substantially improves the Company’s financial strength, positioning D-Wave for the future and enabling it to fully execute against its product and go-to-market strategies and roadmaps,” D-Wave said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Quantum Computing has seen gains of 203% in December and more than 1,983% year-to-date.

The stock saw a notable rise in stock value after its deal with NASA to use the Dirac-3 photonic optimization solver for data processing and improved imaging. 

Earlier this month, the integrated photonics and quantum-optics technology company announced a private placement of 8.46 million shares and an offering of 1.54 million shares, both priced at $5 apiece. 

According to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Quantum Computing will receive $46.2 million of net proceeds from both, and management “will have broad discretion” in how the money will be used.

The stock was down over 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Retail Overlooks Tesla, Palantir, Microstrategy To Predict Nvidia As The ‘Best Bet’ Going Into 2025

For more reliable and latest news
