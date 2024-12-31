Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

With Rigetti and D-Wave leading the charge, retail investors on Stocktwits believe quantum computing stocks are poised for further upside in the coming year.

While artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing are often seen as complementary technologies, retail investors on Stocktwits believe that quantum stocks will outperform AI shares in 2025.

A recent poll on the platform found that 41% of respondents expect quantum computing stocks to deliver higher gains next year, citing their early-stage growth potential.

Around 30% believe both sectors will thrive since they go hand in hand.

Stocktwits Poll Asking Retail Investors Whether AI Or Quantum Stocks Will Perform Better In 2025. | Source: Stocktwits

However, only 18% believe that AI will be able to outperform gains from the quantum computing sector, which surged this month after Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG/GOOGL) Google announced its new quantum computing chip, ‘Willow.’

The news also pushed up shares of Rigetti Computing (RGTI), IonQ (INOQ), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), and other connected names.

In the weeks since, those stocks have continued to rally, with the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) tracking the space up 16% in December and 54% for the year.

Rigetti Computing Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 31 as of 7:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Rigetti Computing leads the charge with a staggering 462% gain this month and over 1,700% returns year-to-date.

On Tuesday, the stock was up by 1% in pre-market trade.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’ as chatter increased to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels a day ago.

On Nov. 26, Rigetti raised $100 million through a direct offering of 50 million shares at $2 each. Shortly thereafter, the company fully repaid its loan with Trinity Capital, improving its financial position.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 31 as of 7:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

D-Wave Quantum has surged 236% in December and more than 1,000% in 2024. The company brands itself as the first supplier to sell quantum computers.

However, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’ in pre-market trade on Tuesday, as the shares fell by more than 1%.

On Dec.12, D-Wave announced it had raised $175 million through stock sales.

“The funding substantially improves the Company’s financial strength, positioning D-Wave for the future and enabling it to fully execute against its product and go-to-market strategies and roadmaps,” D-Wave said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Quantum Computing has seen gains of 203% in December and more than 1,983% year-to-date.

The stock saw a notable rise in stock value after its deal with NASA to use the Dirac-3 photonic optimization solver for data processing and improved imaging.

Earlier this month, the integrated photonics and quantum-optics technology company announced a private placement of 8.46 million shares and an offering of 1.54 million shares, both priced at $5 apiece.

According to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Quantum Computing will receive $46.2 million of net proceeds from both, and management “will have broad discretion” in how the money will be used.

The stock was down over 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

