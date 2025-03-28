user
user icon

Retail Enthusiasm For GameStop Holds Steady Even As Stock Loses One-Fifth Value On Plan To Buy Bitcoin With Debt

Shares fell 22% a day after the company said it would raise $1.3 billion by issuing convertible bonds and use the proceeds to buy the cryptocurrency.

Retail Enthusiasm For GameStop Holds Steady Even As Stock Loses One-Fifth Value On Plan To Buy Bitcoin With Debt
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of GameStop Corp (GME) tumbled over 22% on Thursday before paring some losses in after-hours trading, in the aftermath of the company's decision to raise $1.3 billion from convertible bonds to buy Bitcoin.

The stock closed at $22.09, its second-lowest level this year, after its worst session in over nine months.

GME was one of the top 10 trending tickers on Stocktwits as of the time of writing, and retail sentiment has been climbing gradually over the last few days.

On Tuesday, the video games retailer said its board had approved the future purchases of Bitcoin as a treasury asset. It means GameStop will purchase the cryptocurrency as a store of value through cash and future equity and debt issuances.

The stock initially rose — climbing 11.7% on Wednesday — on the expectation that the move would link GME shares to the price of Bitcoin (BTC.X) and set them up for potential upward swings.

However, shares saw a broad selloff soon after the company announced the debt raise.

Firms marketing large convertible debt sales tend to face short-term selling pressure.

To be sure, GameStop currently has $4.8 billion in its cash reserve.

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop is the latest public company taking on convertible debt to buy Bitcoin in an attempt to capitalize on upswings in the cryptocurrency.

Strategy, the software firm formerly known as MicroStrategy, has accumulated over $40 billion in Bitcoin and experienced a significant rise in its stock value.

Bitcoin has been highly volatile since Donald Trump’s election victory last year, shedding nearly 18% from its December peak as the new administration’s cryptocurrency reserve plans and regulatory moves have failed to inspire confidence.

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment for the company's shares is 'extremely bullish'. Message volume is up over 1,000% compared to the previous week.

A user posted his analysis of GameStop's strategy, saying that shareholders might see more dilution of their shares but are happy as long as the stock goes up.

However, if Bitcoin’s rough patch continues, the company might have to sell its holdings to meet its debt repayment obligations.

One bearish user remarked that GameStop cannot be compared with Strategy as it might fail copying the software company's move.

GME shares are down 29.5% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

AppLovin Analyst Stands Ground As Fresh Short Report Sparks Stock Plunge: Retail Smells Something Fishy

AppLovin Analyst Stands Ground As Fresh Short Report Sparks Stock Plunge: Retail Smells Something Fishy

US Steel Stock Surges After-Hours As Nippon Reportedly Mulls Boosting Investment Offer: Retail Stays Ultra-Bullish

US Steel Stock Surges After-Hours As Nippon Reportedly Mulls Boosting Investment Offer: Retail Stays Ultra-Bullish

Liberty Energy Stock Rises After Morgan Stanley Upgrades On ‘Underappreciated’ Valuation, Retail’s Still Bearish

Liberty Energy Stock Rises After Morgan Stanley Upgrades On ‘Underappreciated’ Valuation, Retail’s Still Bearish

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold snt

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH snt

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon