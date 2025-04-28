Following the filing of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 on Wednesday, the company has now regained compliance.

Nano-cap Bio-key International, Inc.’s (BKYI) shares jumped in Friday’s premarket session after the company announced that it regained compliance with the Nasdaq standards for continued listing.

Holmdel, New Jersey-based Bio-key said that on April 17, it received a notification from Nasdaq informing it that it was not in compliance with the exchange listing standard regarding timely filing of financial reports.

Following the filing of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, on Wednesday, the company has regained compliance. The company said the Nasdaq informed it about it on Thursday and has deemed that the matter has been closed.

Bio-key provides workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Bio-key stock turned to ‘bullish’ (72/100) by early Friday from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while the message volume spurted to ‘extremely high’ levels.

BKYI sentiment and message volume as of 4:48 a.m. ET, April 25 | source: Stocktwits

The 24-hour message volume change on the Bio-key stock stream was 2,500% by late Thursday.

A bullish watcher said he would hold the Bio-key stock going into Friday’s session.

Another user predicted that the penny stock would climb to $5.

In early premarket trading, Bio-key stock surged about 20% to $0.8987. The stock has lost over 56% year-to-date.

