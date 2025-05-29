The company revealed plans to delist from the Canadian Exchange, citing cost savings and improved liquidity on NASDAQ.

Retail chatter around IM Cannabis Corp. surged Wednesday after the company announced its request for voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Shares of IM Cannabis surged 45.7% to close at $2.71 on Wednesday, before slipping slightly by 0.37% to $2.7 in after-hours trading.

IM Cannabis said that its NASDAQ listing will remain unaffected by the CSE delisting, allowing shareholders to continue trading shares without disruptions.

The company identified the high costs and administrative demands associated with regulatory approvals for dual listings as primary factors in its decision-making process.

IM Cannabis said that focusing all its trading activity on NASDAQ will improve liquidity and create long-term shareholder value through a concentrated share market.

If CSE approves the change, trading activity on the Canadian exchange will terminate post-business close on June 2.

In the third quarter (Q3), IM Cannabis posted a 66% increase in revenue from the previous year in Germany, reaching CA$5.8 million ($4.1 million).

The company recorded a 12% increase in total revenue, reaching CA$13.9 million ($10 million), compared to the previous year.

It saved costs by reducing selling and marketing costs by 41% and cutting total operating expenses by 16%.

Year-over-year core losses decreased by 68%, while the net loss declined by almost 50% to CA$1 million ($722,303).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user anticipated the stock to reach $5 soon, with one user suggesting a move above $5 could happen as early as tomorrow.

The stock has risen nearly 19% so far in 2025.

