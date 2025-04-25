Earlier this week, smaller rival Kimberly-Clark lowered its annual profit target and warned that tariffs would raise input costs.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) will report its fiscal third-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, and investors will be closely watching any potential changes to its annual forecast and its tariff commentary.

P&G's report, along with PepsiCo’s (PEP), will set the expectations for the packaged consumer goods sector and how they estimate the impact of tariffs.

While companies like P&G, which sell essential everyday products, are generally less affected, higher import duties are still expected to increase input costs and broadly influence consumer spending.

P&G is one of the world's largest consumer goods companies and the sector's bellwether. It sells personal health, hygiene, and home care products under brands such as Pampers, Oral-B, and Gillette.

For Q3, analysts expect sales to drop 0.2% to $20.9 billion, according to Koyfin data.

Adjusted profit is seen rising to $1.53 per share from $1.52 a year ago.

On Tuesday, smaller rival Kimberly-Clark (KMB) lowered its annual profit target and warned that tariffs would raise input costs.

In January, P&G maintained its fiscal 2025 view, including the expectations of 2% to 4% sales growth and core earnings between $6.91 and $7.05 per share.

However, at a conference the following month, executives said they might adjust the short-term forecasts due to tariffs. President Donald Trump announced tariff rates only this month.

P&G stock are down 1% year to date.

