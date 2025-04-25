Revenue for the three months through the end of March rose 8% to $1.29 billion, in line with analyst estimates.

Shares of Resmed Inc. (RMD) traded over 7% higher in pre-market on Thursday morning after the company’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates and the firm dismissed the impact from the Trump administration’s imposition of tariffs on imports.

Resmed, which makes medical devices for the treatment of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37, up from $2.13 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $2.36, as per FinChat data.

Revenue for the three months through the end of March rose 8% to $1.29 billion, in line with analyst estimates.

CEO Mick Farrell dismissed the tariff-related impact on the company’s business during its earnings call, stating that it is “very well positioned” with exemptions in place for its products used to treat sleep apnea and respiratory insufficiency.

The company makes most of its devices and masks for the U.S. market in Australia and Singapore.

“We do not expect the introduction of U. S. tariffs to have a material impact on our financial results. We also continue to improve the resilience of our global supply chain by expanding our manufacturing footprint in the U.S.,” Farrell said, as per an earnings call transcript provided by FinChat.

Resmed expects to open its $30 million manufacturing facility in Calabasas, California, in June. The facility will almost double the company’s manufacturing footprint in the country, it said.

In the three months through the end of March, revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America region increased by 9% to $749.3 million, accounting for approximately 58% of the company’s total revenue during the period.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Resmed fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained unchanged at ‘extremely high’ levels.

RMD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:55 a.m. ET on April 24, 2025

RMD stock is down by about 6% so far this year but up by about 17% over the past 12 months.

