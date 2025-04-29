Strong digital and retail performance in the fourth quarter helps Reliance become the first Indian company to cross ₹10 lakh crore in net worth.

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares jumped more than 4% on Monday after the heavyweight conglomerate posted fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company's digital services and retail businesses helped offset margin pressures in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment.

The stock hit intraday highs last seen at the end of October 2024.

India's largest company by market capitalization posted Q4 FY25 results on Friday, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹19,407 crore — a 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Revenue from operations grew 10% YoY to ₹2.64 lakh crore, led by robust growth in the telecom and retail arms.

While the O2C business faced headwinds from weak transportation fuel cracks and volatile global crude markets, the company's digital and retail verticals delivered strong EBITDA growth, highlighting operational efficiency.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company said it had achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian company to surpass a net worth of ₹10 lakh crore, ranking it 21st globally by that measure.

Segment-wise, Reliance's Jio Platforms digital services saw quarterly revenue jump over 17% to ₹39,853 crore, supported by price hikes and subscriber additions. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 18.5% to ₹17,016 crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Retail reported a 16.3% YoY jump in revenue to ₹78,622 crore. Net profit surged 29% to ₹3,545 crore, aided by the addition of 1,085 new stores during the quarter.

In the O2C segment, revenue rose both sequentially and annually to ₹2.61 lakh crore, even as global volatility impacted margins. Despite this, it reported a record full-year EBITDA of ₹21,188 crore, up 4.9%, driven by higher production from the KGD6 and CBM blocks.

Reliance's board approved a final dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for FY25. It also greenlit plans to raise up to ₹25,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund future growth initiatives.

Data on Stocktwits showed retail sentiment turned 'neutral' from ‘bearish’ amid heavy message volumes.

RIL sentiment and message volume on April 28 as of 10:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri shared key technical levels to watch on the stock.

Enjamuri predicted signs of a potential trend reversal on the weekly chart, saying the next major obstacle is near the 100-week exponential moving average in the ₹1,330–1,340 zone.

She believes that a close above this level could pave the way for further gains toward ₹1,440–1,450, while a failure to break out may keep Reliance range-bound between ₹1,240 and ₹1,320.

Although momentum appears to be building, she emphasised that sustained follow-through will be crucial for the next leg of the move.

Reliance shares have gained 11% so far this year, better than the Nifty’s nearly 3% rise and the Sensex’s 2% climb.

