Regions Financial Stock Trades Lower Pre-Market After Q4 Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, declined marginally to $1.23 billion. Net income rose 36.6% YoY to $534 million during the quarter.

Regions Financial Stock Trades Lower Pre-Market After Q4 Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF) traded over 2% lower in Friday’s pre-market session after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates.

The firm reported a 1% year-over-year (YoY) decline in revenue to $1.85 billion, weaker than a Wall Street estimate of $1.86 billion, according to FinChat. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.56 versus an estimated $0.55.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, declined marginally to $1.23 billion. Net income rose 36.6% YoY to $534 million during the quarter.

CEO John Turner said 2024 was a year of records at Regions. “Our Capital Markets and Wealth Management businesses, as well as our Treasury Management products and services, all generated record revenue,” he said.

The firm’s net interest margin (NIM) declined to 3.55% during the fourth quarter compared to 3.6% in the same quarter a year ago.

Earlier this week, Keefe Bruyette lowered the firm's price target on Regions Financial to $31 from $32 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

According to TheFly, the brokerage noted that the recent pullback in bank stocks provides an opportunity for investors to selectively add exposure.

Last month, the firm announced the appointment of Roger W. Jenkins, director and CEO of Murphy Oil Corporation, to serve on the boards of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, Regions Bank. Jenkins’ term on the Regions boards commenced on Jan. 1, 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the shares trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (93/100), accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

RF’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:13 a.m. ET on Jan. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits RF’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:13 a.m. ET on Jan. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user believes the stock is a good long-term hold.

Notably, RF stock has gained over 36% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Texas Instruments Stock Edges Higher Despite Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Over Slowdown Concerns: Retail Remains Bullish

Texas Instruments Stock Edges Higher Despite Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Over Slowdown Concerns: Retail Remains Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Edges Up Pre-Market As It Expands Packaging Capacity With New Facility: Retail Remains Divided

GlobalFoundries Stock Edges Up Pre-Market As It Expands Packaging Capacity With New Facility: Retail Remains Divided

Novo Nordisk Stock Tumbles As Ozempic Faces US Pricing Scrutiny, Semaglutide Trial Underwhelms: Retail Gets Anxious

Novo Nordisk Stock Tumbles As Ozempic Faces US Pricing Scrutiny, Semaglutide Trial Underwhelms: Retail Gets Anxious

Oilfield Giant SLB's Stock Eyes 6-Week High On Upbeat Q4, $2.3B Buyback Plan: Retail Euphoria Follows

Oilfield Giant SLB's Stock Eyes 6-Week High On Upbeat Q4, $2.3B Buyback Plan: Retail Euphoria Follows

Cisco Stock Sees ‘Extremely Bullish’ Retail Sentiment As Citi Expects Upside In Q4 Earnings

Cisco Stock Sees ‘Extremely Bullish’ Retail Sentiment As Citi Expects Upside In Q4 Earnings

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges support for Chum Darang, calls her Arunachal's pride NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges support for Chum Darang, calls her Arunachal's pride

Texas Instruments Stock Edges Higher Despite Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Over Slowdown Concerns: Retail Remains Bullish

Texas Instruments Stock Edges Higher Despite Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Over Slowdown Concerns: Retail Remains Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Edges Up Pre-Market As It Expands Packaging Capacity With New Facility: Retail Remains Divided

GlobalFoundries Stock Edges Up Pre-Market As It Expands Packaging Capacity With New Facility: Retail Remains Divided

Novo Nordisk Stock Tumbles As Ozempic Faces US Pricing Scrutiny, Semaglutide Trial Underwhelms: Retail Gets Anxious

Novo Nordisk Stock Tumbles As Ozempic Faces US Pricing Scrutiny, Semaglutide Trial Underwhelms: Retail Gets Anxious

Kolkata hospital introduces first rooftop helipad to overcome traffic congestion in city dmn

Kolkata hospital introduces first rooftop helipad to overcome traffic congestion in city

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon
Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Video Icon
LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

Video Icon