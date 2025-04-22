The agreement is to manufacture and supply bulk drug products of Regeneron’s commercial biologic medicines at Fujifilm’s Holly Springs, North Carolina, campus for a period of 10 years.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with contract biopharmaceutical manufacturer FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, with total investment estimated to exceed $3 billion.

The agreement is to manufacture and supply bulk drug products of Regeneron’s commercial biologic medicines at Fujifilm’s Holly Springs, North Carolina, campus for a period of 10 years.

The biotechnology company will nearly double its U.S. large-scale manufacturing capacity by accessing Fujifilm’s new state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical facility, it said.

Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer stated that the company is addressing the need for additional manufacturing capacity through increased investment in New York and North Carolina.

Regeneron continues to invest in its New York State operations, where an approximately $3.6 billion expansion of its Tarrytown campus is underway, expanding research, preclinical manufacturing, and support facilities.

The company is also constructing a new finish manufacturing facility in Rensselaer, New York, and has acquired an over one million-square-foot property in Saratoga Springs, New York, for production support activities and, potentially, additional manufacturing capacity.

Regeneron’s ongoing and planned investments in New York and North Carolina infrastructure and manufacturing are expected to total more than $7 billion, the company stated, while also noting that it has added more than 7,000 jobs in the U.S. over the past five years.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Regeneron fell marginally over the past 24 hours but stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

REGN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:05 a.m. ET on April 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



REGN stock is down by over 21% so far this year and by about 38% over the past 12 months.

