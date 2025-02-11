Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

The company highlighted that the Mako spacecraft for the Tetra-5 and Tetra-6 missions will be the first satellite in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) to be refueled and demonstrate compatibility with multiple refueling mechanisms.

Space infrastructure firm Redwire Corp (RDW) announced on Tuesday that Orion Space Solutions has awarded an order to deliver a Mako spacecraft to support Tetra-6, a U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) mission.

Redwire explained that the Tetra-6 mission is a follow-on contract to the USSF/Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Tetra-5 mission. Redwire is delivering two Mako spacecraft for the same.

The company highlighted that the Mako spacecraft for the Tetra-5 and Tetra-6 missions will be the first satellite in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) to be refueled and demonstrate compatibility with multiple available refueling mechanisms.

While Tetra-5 will demonstrate key capabilities such as cooperative and prepared inspection, docking, on-orbit refueling, proximity operations, and next-generation autonomy techniques, Tetra-6 will enable the USSF to demonstrate additional technological capabilities.

Redwire offers five spacecraft platforms: Mako, Thresher, Hammerhead, SabreSat, and Phantom.

The company recently announced that it will acquire Edge Autonomy, a provider of field-proven uncrewed airborne system (UAS) technology, for $925 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis. The transaction will be subject to customary working capital, cash and debt adjustments, it said.

Of the total price, $150 million is expected to be paid in cash, while $775 million would be paid in shares of Redwire common stock.

The combined company is expected to report revenues of $535 million—$605 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $70 million—$105 million with positive free cash flow, assuming the transaction had been consummated on Jan. 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (48/100).

RDW’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:07 a.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

According to The Fly, B. Riley analyst Mike Crawford upgraded Redwire stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ last month, raising the price target to $27 from $9.50.

Shares of Redwire have gained over 38% this year and have risen nearly 663% over the past year.

