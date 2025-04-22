The majority of impacted users were those utilizing Reddit’s official desktop website and mobile apps for iOS and Android smartphones, with the mobile interface remaining functional throughout.

Popular social media platform Reddit Inc. (RDDT) faced an outage on Monday around noon, resulting in error reports from thousands of users worldwide.

The anonymous platform was restored, and the platform said that the issue has been resolved following an investigation.

On the official Reddit status page, the company reported a partial operational outage that lasted 28 minutes.

Most of the users impacted were those using Reddit’s official desktop website and apps for iOS and Android smartphones, while the mobile interface was functional throughout.

According to website monitoring service Downdetector, nearly 2,200 error reports were posted by users.

Approximately 51% of the reports came from users of Reddit’s apps, while 45% reported issues with the website, and 3% of users identified the issue as a server connection problem.

At the time of writing, however, all Reddit services were operational.

The social media platform experienced brief operational issues on seven occasions over the past two months.

Reddit’s stock was down 5% on Monday. It has lost 45% of its value year-to-date.

