Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

The 24% year-over-year revenue decline was attributed to Red Cat’s decision to halt Teal 2 drone production and shift focus to the Black Widow model.

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 7:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

Red Cat Holdings Inc., a U.S.-based drone maker, saw its shares tumble as much as 14% in premarket trading on Tuesday following disappointing second-quarter earnings and the unexpected resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Leah Lunger.

Lunger, who cited family reasons for her departure, confirmed during the earnings call that the company has already begun interviewing candidates to replace her. 

CEO Jeffrey Thompson emphasized that despite the setback, Red Cat remains focused on its long-term strategic goals.

For the quarter ending Oct. 31, the company reported revenue of $1.53 million, significantly below analysts’ estimates of $4.13 million. 

Losses were reported at $0.18 per share—double what analysts had forecast. 

The 24% year-over-year revenue decline was attributed to Red Cat’s decision to halt Teal 2 drone production and shift focus to the Black Widow model, which recently secured the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract.

“While we are still selling the Teal 2, our manufacturing and sales efforts have shifted dramatically toward preparing for mass production of the Black Widow in 2025,” Lunger said during the call, explaining that the company is prioritizing long-term growth over short-term revenue.

Despite near-term challenges, Red Cat increased its fiscal guidance, projecting revenue in the range of $80 million to $120 million to include SRR-related revenue. 

The company also touted its collaboration with Palantir Technologies, which is expected to boost margins through high-value software integrations, though revenue from this partnership has yet to be factored into its outlook.

CEO Thompson underscored the significance of the Palantir deal, describing it as “high-margin software” that would complement the hardware offerings. 

According to an ongoing poll on Stocktwits, most retail investors feel similarly, anticipating the Palantir deal to give the company a “game-changing advantage. "

red cat poll.jpg

In addition, Red Cat completed the acquisition of FlightWave during the quarter, adding the Edge 130 drone to its portfolio. This diversified lineup, coupled with strategic contracts, is expected to drive gross margins up to 50% in the coming years under full-scale production, according to the company.

Red Cat ended the quarter with $5.7 million in cash and accounts receivable and has since secured an additional $6 million in financing. It expects another $3 million in January from the Army.

The company also plans to apply for a federal loan of up to $150 million under the Office of Strategic Capital, with an application decision expected by March 2025.

“We are evaluating our long-term cash needs to ensure we raise as little money as possible, while steadily building toward profitability,” said Thompson.

Additionally, Red Cat announced it will change its fiscal year-end from April 30 to December 31, aligning its financial reporting with calendar years.

“We will be probably having an Analyst Day in New York in early January,” said Thompson addressing when additional updates will be provided.

The drone stock has surged in 2024 with gains of 1,129% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Elastic Stock Rises On Analyst’s Bullish Recommendation But Retail Remains Guarded

Elastic Stock Rises On Analyst’s Bullish Recommendation But Retail Remains Guarded

Joby Aviation Completes Aerostructure Tests For FAA Certification Credit: Retail’s Quiet For Now

Joby Aviation Completes Aerostructure Tests For FAA Certification Credit: Retail’s Quiet For Now

Pfizer Stock Jumps After 2025 Revenue Outlook Offsets $1B Hit From Inflation Reduction Act Changes: Retail’s More Bullish

Pfizer Stock Jumps After 2025 Revenue Outlook Offsets $1B Hit From Inflation Reduction Act Changes: Retail’s More Bullish

How Retail Feels About These Consumer Stocks With Highest Short Interest

How Retail Feels About These Consumer Stocks With Highest Short Interest

Recent Stories

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Honda Shine to Hero Splendor Plus: 5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India gcw

5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India

Honda Shine to Hero Splendor Plus: 5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India gcw

5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon