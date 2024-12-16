Red Cat Holdings Stock Soars On Partnership With Palantir Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail Suspect The Timing

The recent surge adds to the stock’s impressive gains of over 900% year-to-date.

Red Cat Holdings Stock Soars On Partnership With Palantir Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail Suspect The Timing
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

Shares of Red Cat Holdings climbed over 14% on Monday morning after the company announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies ($PLTR) to enhance its drone technology. 

The news propelled Red Cat into the spotlight, making it the third-highest trending ticker on Stocktwits.

Meanwhile, Palantir Technologies’ stock tumbled over 4% even as retail sentiment improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. 

Screenshot 2024-12-16 105339.png Palantir Technologies' Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 16 as of 10:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The collaboration aims to integrate Palantir’s advanced visual navigation software and Warp Speed, its manufacturing operating system, into Red Cat’s Black Widow drones, with an aim to improve autonomous operations for military applications.

“Equipped with Palantir’s visual navigation and artificial intelligence, the Black Widow will be among the most capable drones ever fielded by the Department of Defense, compact enough to fit in a rucksack,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. 

While most retail investors on Stocktwits are bullish, some users view the announcement as a strategic hedge against potentially weak second-quarter earnings, set to be released after the market closes. 

Analysts project a $0.09 per share loss on revenue of $4.13 million.

The company’s second-quarter results will be announced after the closing bell. Wall Street is expecting a loss per share of $0.09 on revenue of $4.13 million.

The timing of the partnership comes as demand for military drones surges amid rising geopolitical tensions. 

Retail investors on Stocktwits expressed optimism about the growing military budgets potentially boosting Red Cat’s revenue. 

However, CEO Jeff Thompson addressed unrelated speculation that the company’s drones might be behind recent reports of “mysterious drones” spotted across U.S. states, dismissing the claims in an interview with ABC News.

“We’ve been accused all week of possibly being the culprit,” said Thompson. 

“Maybe they’re trying to test them and trying to stay under the radar by doing it properly and according to law. But when we do all of our mission tests, we do midnight time,” he explained.

Red Cat’s stock has soared an impressive 994% this year, driven by bullish investor sentiment and growing interest in the drone sector.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Micron Technology Rallies Despite Anticipated Earnings Miss Amid DRAM Weakness: Retail Looking To ‘Buy The Dip’

Micron Technology Rallies Despite Anticipated Earnings Miss Amid DRAM Weakness: Retail Looking To ‘Buy The Dip’

Digital Brands Announces Reverse Stock Split, Sparks Retail Chatter

Digital Brands Announces Reverse Stock Split, Sparks Retail Chatter

Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Rally Continues With New $500+ Price Target, But Retail Sentiment Lags

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Rally Continues With New $500+ Price Target, But Retail Sentiment Lags

RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

Recent Stories

Micron Technology Rallies Despite Anticipated Earnings Miss Amid DRAM Weakness: Retail Looking To ‘Buy The Dip’

Micron Technology Rallies Despite Anticipated Earnings Miss Amid DRAM Weakness: Retail Looking To ‘Buy The Dip’

Digital Brands Announces Reverse Stock Split, Sparks Retail Chatter

Digital Brands Announces Reverse Stock Split, Sparks Retail Chatter

Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Lockheed Stock In Spotlight After Firm Announces New Subsidiary Astris AI To Enable AI Solutions: Retail’s Unconvinced

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Rally Continues With New $500+ Price Target, But Retail Sentiment Lags

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Rally Continues With New $500+ Price Target, But Retail Sentiment Lags

RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

RTX Stock In Spotlight After Collins Aerospace Announces Avionics Upgrade, Modernization Program: Retail Keeps A Watchful Eye

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon