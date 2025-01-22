Ralph Lauren Stock Rises As Company Announces Leadership Changes: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Sentiment on Stocktwits continued to be ‘neutral’ following the leadership changes.

Ralph Lauren Stock Rises As Company Announces Leadership Changes: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) were up nearly 3% on Tuesday after the luxury fashion brand announced leadership changes, including a new COO, but retail sentiment stayed neutral.

Ralph Lauren named Bob Ranftl as COO, replacing Jane Nielsen who is stepping down after serving as both finance chief and COO. The company plans to pay Ranftl a base salary of $1 million, and an annual target bonus of up to 100% of his annual salary earnings, MarketWatch reported.

Ranftl, who joined Ralph Lauren in 2015, has served in multiple financial and commercial roles within the company, is currently the regional CEO for North America. His appointment will become effective March 30, according to a company statement. He will be succeeded in this role by Mercedes Abramo, who will join the company on March 1.

“With his global Ralph Lauren experience, extensive operational background and deep love for our brand, Bob is uniquely qualified to serve as our next COO after laying strong foundations that pivoted North America to growth,” Patrice Louvet, the company’s president and CEO, said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits continued to be ‘neutral’ following the leadership changes. Message volumes were in the ‘normal’ range.

Screenshot 2025-01-22 at 10.55.53 AM.png RL sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 21 as of 12:26 am ET.

For its third quarter, Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren to report $4.51 in earnings per share on revenues of $2.01 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Last week, ​​UBS analyst Jay Sole raised the firm's price target to $315 from $300 with a ‘Buy’ rating, Fly.com reported. According to the report, the market still underestimates how recent tax cuts, government spending, and deregulation actions could supercharge apparel and footwear spending as well as sentiment.

Ralph Lauren stock is up 7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Ulta Beauty Stock Surges After Morgan Stanley Upgrade: Retail’s Elated

Ulta Beauty Stock Surges After Morgan Stanley Upgrade: Retail’s Elated

Seagate Sock Jumps Ahead Of Q2 Results As It Replaces Apple As Morgan Stanley’s Top IT Pick: Retail Upbeat

Seagate Sock Jumps Ahead Of Q2 Results As It Replaces Apple As Morgan Stanley’s Top IT Pick: Retail Upbeat

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

CrowdStrike Stock Surges After Strategic Partnership With Cognizant, Price Target Bump By Scotiabank: Retail Turns Bullish

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

FTAI Aviation Tumbles After Launch Of Review Following Short Seller Report: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

Recent Stories

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon
What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon