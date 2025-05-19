The analyst projects upside targets of ₹845–₹870 for IRCTC, ₹146–₹160 for IRFC, and above ₹440 for RVNL.

Indian railway PSUs, including Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), are showing strong bullish setups backed by volume movements and policy-related sentiment, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sanyam Vaish.

At the time of writing, IRCTC shares were trading at ₹812.00, up ₹26.30, IRFC shares at ₹138.88, up 6.63%, and RVNL shares at ₹411.75, up 9.44% for the day.

IRCTC stock has surpassed its 20-day SMA before moving above the 50-day SMA and the 100-day SMA to currently approach its 200-day SMA resistance point at ₹815.74.

Vaish said that this is the first instance in over 12 months that the stock has maintained its position above the 100-day moving average with volume support.

The analyst predicts potential highs at ₹845 and ₹870, while considering ₹780 and ₹730 as crucial support levels.

IRFC surpassed ₹130 with an increased trading volume of more than 61 million shares and is moving toward its 200-day SMA at ₹146.43.

Vaish has established target levels at ₹146 and ₹160 while identifying downside supports at ₹130 and ₹124.

RRVNL's intraday price action surged by nearly 10% as it broke through its established multi-week range of ₹310–₹385.

Vaish said the stock achieved a clean box breakout complete with a strong close that surpassed its 50- and 100-day SMAs and predicted a rise above ₹440, with support levels at ₹385 and ₹352.

Vaish credited the positive market movement to robust technical structures alongside PSU upgrades, with additional momentum from RRVNL's ₹115 crore Central Railway order and IIRFC's ₹10,000 crore bond raise approved by the government.

He said that institutional and retail investment activity in the railway sector has been growing consistently, which helps to maintain upward market movement.

IRCTC shares are up 2.9%, while IRFC and RVNL shares are down 7.6% and 3.8%, respectively, so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.