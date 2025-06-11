The benefits to the alliance partners are early visibility and technical access to Intel Foundry process and advanced-packaging roadmaps, as well as participation in multi-project-wafer shuttles that shorten prototype cycles and reduce cost.

Shares of QuickLogic (QUIK) climbed over 8% on Tuesday after the fabless logic chipmaker, which also offers endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced that it joined the newly launched Intel (INTC) Foundry Chiplet alliance.

The upside was accompanied by above-average volume.

The alliance, part of the Intel Foundry Accelerator Alliance program, brings together partners with proven chipset expertise to create a secure, standards-based ecosystem that spans the entire chipset supply chain.

While announcing the alliance in late April, Intel said the partnership will initially focus on defining and driving infrastructure on advanced technology for government applications and key commercial markets.

Among the benefits to the alliance partners are early visibility and technical access to the Intel Foundry process and advanced packaging roadmaps, as well as participation in multi-project-wafer (MPW) shuttles that shorten prototype cycles and reduce cost.

QuickLogic said it will also serve as a “forum to help define interoperable infrastructure — leveraging the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) standard — to meet stringent security and reliability requirements.”

Amid the development, the message volume on the QuickLogic Stocktwits stream spiked. The 24-hour message volume change up till late Tuesday was 2,300%.

Sentiment toward QuickLogic stock also improved to ‘bullish’ (67/100) by late Tuesday, versus ‘neutral’ a day ago.

QUIK sentiment and message volume as of 3:29 a.m. ET, June 11 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher expected a short-squeeze rally. Koyfin data showed over 2 million were shorted, with the short interest at 12.9%.

Another user flagged the stock to fellow retailers, stating that the setup continued to provide opportunities.

QuickLogic stock is down over 40% year-to-date. The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $10, suggesting over 36% upside potential from Tuesday’s close.

