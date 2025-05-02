CFO Akash Palkhiwala acknowledged the uncertainty around the impact of the global trade landscape on demand across the company’s businesses, according to Koyfin’s transcript.

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) shares fell over 5% late Wednesday after the wireless chipmaker issued light revenue guidance after reporting a second-quarter double beat.

The San Diego, California-based company expects revenue of $9.9 billion to $10.7 billion for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, compared to the Finchat-compiled consensus estimate of $10.35 billion.

Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) revenue is expected to be $8.7 billion to $9.3 billion, and Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) revenue to be $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion.

“Our guidance for the upcoming quarter is based on our current assessment of the financial impact of tariffs as they stand today,” he said, adding, “We do not see any material direct impact to us at this point.”

The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60-$2.80, aligned with the consensus estimate of $2.69.

When asked whether the company’s Chinese customers are moving away from the U.S. due to the tariffs, CEO Cristiano Amon said the company’s unique product makes the case for customer loyalty.

“We have seen no signs of a slowdown in design traction on QUALCOMM products within our Chinese base, and that includes smartphones, PC, automotive, XR and there was some traction in industrial as well,” he added.

Qualcomm reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.85, up from the year-ago quarter’s $2.44 and exceeding the consensus estimate of $2.82. Revenue climbed 15% year over year (YoY) on an adjusted basis to $10.84 billion versus the $10.66-billion consensus estimate.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Qualcomm stock was bullish (77/100) by late Wednesday, and the message volume was ‘extremely high.’

QCOM sentiment and message volume as of 3:40 a.m. ET, May 1 | source: Stocktwits

Qualcomm ended Wednesday’s session up 1.08% at $148.46 before plunging in the after-hours. The stock is down about 3% year-to-date.

The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for Qualcomm stock is $187.16, implying a 26% upside potential from Wednesday’s close.

