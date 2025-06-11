Through Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector, eligible individuals can now seamlessly enroll in Progyny benefits that are available to them through their employer or health plan.

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) traded 2% higher on Tuesday afternoon after the women’s health company announced a new collaboration with Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector.

Amazon's Health Benefits Connector matches customers with digital health companies outside of Amazon that can help them manage conditions, including fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and more.

Through Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector, eligible individuals can now seamlessly enroll in Progyny benefits that are available to them through their employer or health plan.

Amazon customers can also verify whether they have access to Progyny, and if covered, seamlessly begin their journey with personalized support.

Progeny’s benefits span across fertility, preconception, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and parenting support. The company’s care model is utilized by over 530 employers and health plans across the United States, supporting more than 6.7 million individuals.

Aaron Martin, Vice President of Healthcare at Amazon, noted that Progyny is the first comprehensive women's health provider to Amazon's Health Benefits Connector.

In the first quarter of 2025, Progyny reported revenue of $324 million, marking an increase of 16.5% year-on-year, as a result of an increase in the number of clients and covered individuals.

Net income in the period, however, fell to $15.1 million from $16.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

For the full year 2025, Progyny expects revenue to be $1.185 billion to $1.235 billion, reflecting growth of 1.5% to 5.8%, and net income to be $42.4 million to $51.8 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Progyny remained within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

PGNY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:55 p.m. ET on June 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

PGNY stock is up by about 27% this year but down by about 19% over the past 12 months.

