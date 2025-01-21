Procter & Gamble Stock In Focus Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post about $1.86 in earnings per share on revenues of $21.57 billion.

Shares of consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was in the spotlight on Friday evening trading, ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment showed a cautionary view.

Procter & Gamble will report earnings on Wedneday. The results will be closely watched for trends and insights into the impact of inflation on consumer goods and broader spending trends.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post about $1.86 in earnings per share on revenues of $21.57 billion, according to Stocktwits data. For fiscal 2025, Procter & Gamble is expected to report an adjusted EPS of $6.93 on revenue of $85.07 billion.

P&G has earlier forecast full-year earnings per share growth between 10% and 12%, in line with analysts’ expectations.

The company beat EPS estimates in all four of the last four quarters, according to Stocktwits data.

On Friday, Stifel reduced the price target on the consumer giant from $167 to $161 with a ‘Hold’ rating, Fly.com reported. According to the report, the firm updated and reduced EPS estimates for P&G and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) ahead of December quarter reporting, reflecting recent negative foreign exchange movements.

While Barclays lowered the price target to $155 from $163 with an 'Equal Weight' rating as part of a consumer staples Q4 earnings preview, Fly.com reported.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ on early Tuesday compared to ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes were in the ‘high’ zone.

PG sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 21 as of 3 a.m. ET

Recently, the company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0065 per share on the common stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP convertible Class A preferred stock, payable on or after February 18 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 24. It will also be paid to Series A and Series B ESOP convertible Class A preferred stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 24.

Procter & Gamble stock is down 3.89% year-to-date.

