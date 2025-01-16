PNC Financial Stock Falls As Lower Q1 NII, Loan Projections Outweigh Q4 Profit Beat : Retail Shrugs It Off

PNC reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 compared to a Wall Street estimate of $3.31. Revenue rose nearly 2.5% year-over-year (YoY) to $5.57 billion, versus an analyst estimate of $5.49 billion.

PNC Financial Stock Falls As Lower Q1 NII, Loan Projections Outweigh Q4 Profit Beat : Retail Shrugs It Off
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 8:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) fell over 4% on Thursday morning after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings but projected a decline in first-quarter loans and net interest income.

PNC reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 compared to a Wall Street estimate of $3.31. Revenue rose nearly 2.5% year-over-year (YoY) to $5.57 billion, versus an analyst estimate of $5.49 billion. Net income rose 8% to $1.63 billion.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 3% YoY to $3.52 billion, driven by lower funding costs and the continued repricing of fixed-rate assets.

The provision for credit losses decreased quarter-on-quarter to $156 million in Q4, reflecting improved macroeconomic factors and portfolio activity. The third-quarter provision for credit losses was $243 million.

Delinquencies rose 8% during the quarter to $1.4 billion, led by higher commercial loan delinquencies. However, total non-performing loans of $2.3 billion decreased by 10%, driven by lower commercial and industrial non-performing loans.

CEO Bill Demchak said PNC achieved strong results in 2024 while continuing to invest in the franchise's future.

“We grew customers, deepened relationships, and continued to support all of our constituents. We generated record revenue and strengthened our capital levels. At the same time, we maintained our disciplined approach to expenses and delivered positive operating leverage,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (84/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter that hit a year-high level.

PNC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:38 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits PNC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:38 a.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

For 2025, PNC Financial expects NII to rise 6% to 7% from 2024 levels, while total revenue is expected to grow approximately 6%.

Notably, shares of the firm have gained over 28% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

UnitedHealth's Q4 Revenue Miss Depresses Stock Price And Retail Sentiment Alike

UnitedHealth's Q4 Revenue Miss Depresses Stock Price And Retail Sentiment Alike

HUB Cyber Security Stock Skyrockets On Acquisition Of BlackSwan Technologies In All-Stock Deal: Retail Remains Neutral

HUB Cyber Security Stock Skyrockets On Acquisition Of BlackSwan Technologies In All-Stock Deal: Retail Remains Neutral

Recent Stories

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river dmn

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH) snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon
Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Video Icon