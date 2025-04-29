Pfizer highlighted positive late-stage results for its experimental bladder cancer drug, sasanlimab, as it looks to strengthen its oncology portfolio and offset losses from recent setbacks in its weight-loss drug program.

Shares of Pfizer Inc (PFE) rose 0.6% in early premarket trading on Monday, tracking a three-week high, after the drugmaker reported positive late-stage trial results for its experimental bladder cancer therapy, sasanlimab.

The data also triggered some retail investor chatter ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

The Phase 3 CREST trial showed that sasanlimab, in combination with standard Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy, significantly improved event-free survival in patients with high-risk, BCG-naive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The combination reduced the risk of disease-related events by 32% compared with BCG alone. Median event-free survival had not yet been reached.

The positive update comes after Pfizer recently discontinued development of its oral weight-loss drug, danuglipron, following a liver injury in a study participant.

Danuglipron had been viewed as a potential rival to Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, which dominate the fast-growing obesity drug market.

Adding to mixed investor sentiment, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Carter Gould initiated coverage of Pfizer with a "Neutral" rating and a $24 price target, citing concerns over upcoming patent expirations and competitive pressures on key products like Vyndamax and Prevnar.

Gould warned that consensus expectations may be "overly optimistic."

Meanwhile, Pfizer announced plans to present new oncology data at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, including late-breaking results from pivotal Phase 3 studies in metastatic colorectal and breast cancers.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Pfizer stayed ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume heading into Monday’s market open.

PFE sentiment and message volume April 27. | source: Stocktwits

While some watchers welcomed the promising cancer data, others expect a volatile week ahead as Pfizer continues to navigate business challenges and market pressures.

Pfizer’s stock has lost over 14% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<