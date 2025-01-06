Papa John's Stock In Spotlight As Pizza Chain Plans To Re-Enter India Market: Retail’s Neutral

Last month, UBS raised Papa John's price target to $56 from $47 with a ‘Neutral’ rating

Papa John's International ($PZZA) stock was in the spotlight as it targets a “re-entry” into India, with retail sentiment staying ‘neutral.’

According to a Reuters report, Papa John’s is planning to make a comeback sometime in 2025 after exiting India nearly eight years ago.

According to the report, India continues to be a “priority" for the pizza company. Under its earlier growth strategy the company had planned up to 650 outlets in a 10-year period.

"India is a complex market with unique consumer preferences. We are taking the necessary time to ensure our franchise partner opens with the right products and menu, technology, and restaurant footprint to ensure their long-term success," the company told Reuters.

Last month, UBS raised Papa John's price target to $56 from $47 with a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, Fly.com reported. According to the firm, its Q3 results highlighted ongoing same-store sales pressures and noted the company’s focus on strategic plans to improve results into 2025.

For its third quarter, the company's revenues were $507 million, down 3% compared to the same period the previous year. The decline was driven by lower international revenues resulting from the refranchising and closure of company-owned restaurants and lower sales at its domestic company-owned restaurants, the company said.

Papa John's has more than 5,900 locations in approximately 50 countries and territories.

Papa John's stock is down 1% year-to-date.

