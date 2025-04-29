Following the closure of the deal, Protect AI's CEO, founders, and employees are expected to join Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) announced on Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Protect AI, a company specializing in securing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications and models.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Following the deal's closure, Protect AI's CEO, founders, and employees are expected to join Palo Alto Networks. The cybersecurity firm did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Palo Alto Networks explained that the acquisition will enable it to secure the pursuit of AI innovation by helping customers discover, manage, and protect against AI-specific security risks.

Anand Oswal, SVP and GM of Palo Alto Networks, stated that by extending its AI security capabilities to include Protect AI's solutions for Securing AI, businesses will be able to build AI applications with comprehensive security.

Protect AI CEO Ian Swanson said the deal with Palo Alto Networks will enable the company to scale its mission of making the AI landscape more secure for users and organizations of all sizes.

The company highlighted that Protect AI's solutions and team of experts will enable it to accelerate its vision for the AI security platform, Prisma AIRS, more quickly and comprehensively.

Earlier this month, Palo Alto announced that the company has surpassed $1.5 billion in cumulative sales through Google Cloud Marketplace as of April 2025.

Google Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover, try, buy, and use applications that have been validated to run on Google Cloud. Palo Alto said it currently offers 31 Google Cloud Marketplace listings, supported by 20 technical documents and reference architectures.

Shares of Palo Alto traded 0.17% higher on Monday. The stock declined by 0.81% in 2025 but has gained over 22% in the past 12 months.

