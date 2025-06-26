The NOS is an AI-driven platform designed by Palantir to accelerate nuclear plant construction by enhancing efficiency, reducing delays, and streamlining compliance through real-time data.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has announced a strategic collaboration with The Nuclear Company to co-develop NOS, an AI-powered, real-time software system designed for nuclear plant construction, aiming to accelerate and streamline reactor builds.

Palantir stock inched higher by 1.3% in Wednesday morning trade.

The joint effort centers on NOS, a system built on top of Palantir’s Foundry platform, which claims to bring greater efficiency and data integration to nuclear reactor development.

This project attempts to address the frequent delays and budget overruns that have long plagued nuclear construction by providing real-time, situational updates to construction crews, including insights on supplies, environmental conditions, and task interdependencies.

A built-in supply chain system will confirm component availability, identify delivery issues, prevent material gaps, and trigger contingency measures to keep expenses under control.

Real-time sensors and a digital twin enable supervisors to monitor build progress against initial designs, using predictive analytics to catch emerging problems before expenses skyrocket.

NOS uses AI and regulatory-trained LLMs to speed up compliance and reduce manual work.

“This partnership marks the first time Palantir’s software will be used to help power the next generation of nuclear energy infrastructure,” said Mike Gallagher, the Head of Defense at Palantir Technologies.

The collaboration comes as nuclear development heats up globally. China is adding 10 gigawatts (GW) annually, while the U.S. has only managed 2 GW in the last 30 years.

To address the disparity, President Donald Trump signed executive orders in May aimed at expanding America’s nuclear output by 400 GW by 2050, including plans to start construction on ten major reactors before 2030.

Palantir has seen its share price surge 500% in the past 12 months, with year-to-date gains of over 91%.

Investors have been increasingly bullish on the company, which holds numerous U.S. government contracts and has gained traction under President Trump’s administration. In May, the company secured a $795 million contract extension with the U.S. Army to support the Maven Smart System initiative.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Palantir remained in ‘neutral’ territory with ‘normal’ message volume.

PLTR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10.35 a.m. ET on Jun.26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<