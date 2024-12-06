Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Oshkosh is reportedly contracted to deliver 45,000 EVs to the USPS while over 20,000 are expected to come from automakers like Ford.

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 11:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 11:14 PM IST

Ford Motor Co. and Oshkosh Corp. are under the spotlight following a report that the incoming Trump administration may seek to cancel the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) contracts for electrifying its delivery fleet. 

Reuters reported Friday that Trump’s transition team is reviewing how to unwind these multi-billion-dollar agreements as part of a broader effort to roll back electric vehicle (EV) initiatives.

USPS, which received $3 billion from the 2023 climate bill for its EV program, plans to purchase 66,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2028, creating one of the largest EV fleets in the nation. 

Oshkosh is contracted to deliver 45,000 of these vehicles, while the remaining EVs are expected to come from automakers like Ford.

The move to nix these deals could reportedly face significant legal hurdles, as USPS operates as an autonomous federal agency with its own governing board. 

However, Reuters says Trump’s team is prepared to test the limits of executive authority to implement sweeping changes.

Oshkosh shares plunged over 7% to a monthly low on Friday, with Stocktwits sentiment turning ‘bearish’ amid a spike in message volume.

Ford shares pared most of their morning gains following the report. 

Despite the potential hit, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish,’ reflecting confidence in Ford’s diverse revenue streams, including passenger vehicles, which constitute the largest portion of its business.

Oshkosh, with a $7 billion market cap, focuses on purpose-built vehicles across its Access, Defense, and Vocational segments such as fire trucks, garbage trucks and postal vans.

Ford, valued at $42 billion, is less dependent on government EV contracts but continues to face broader industry challenges.

The potential cancellation highlights a contentious shift in U.S. federal policy toward EVs, as Trump’s team aims to dismantle Biden’s climate-driven initiatives. 

Oshkosh stock has lost over 3% year-to-date, while Ford’s shares have declined more than 13% amid industry-wide challenges.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

Lululemon Stock Surges On Strong Q3 Results: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Lululemon Stock Surges On Strong Q3 Results: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Archer Aviation Stock Takes Off On Plans To Launch First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Flights In Abu Dhabi: Retail Turns Bullish

Archer Aviation Stock Takes Off On Plans To Launch First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Flights In Abu Dhabi: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

Lululemon Stock Surges On Strong Q3 Results: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Lululemon Stock Surges On Strong Q3 Results: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Kanguva OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Suriya, Bobby Deol's HIT film RBA

Kanguva OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Suriya, Bobby Deol's HIT film

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon