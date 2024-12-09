Oracle’s Q2 Print Due Monday After The Close: Analysts, Retail Exude Optimism

Jefferies’ survey showed modest pipeline improvement for Oracle, driven by infrastructure and artificial intelligence initiatives and slightly offset by Apps.

Oracle’s Q2 Print Due Monday After The Close: Analysts, Retail Exude Optimism
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

Oracle Corp. ($ORCL), a provider of integrated suite of applications, plus secure infrastructure in its namesake cloud, will release its fiscal year 2025 second-quarter results after the market closes on Monday.

Retail sentiment toward the stock has turned ‘extremely bullish’ (82/100) on Stocktwits, from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with an accompanying increase in message volume to ‘extremely high.’

orcl-sentiment.png ORCL sentiment and message volume December 9, 2024, as of 3:41 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Q2 Expectations

Analysts, on average, expect Oracle to report second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48, compared to the year ago's $1.34 and the guidance of $1.45-$1.49.

Revenue is estimated to improve 9.12% year-over-year (YoY) from $12.94 billion to $14.12 billion. The guidance issued on Sept. 9 called for 8-10% revenue growth, with 24%-26% cloud revenue growth.

Oracle’s revenue trailed expectations for three straight quarters before outperforming expectations in the September quarter

In the first quarter, total remaining performance obligations rose 53% YoY to $99 billion, cloud revenue, including infrastructure-as-a-service and software-as-a-service, jumped 21% to $5.6 billion, or roughly 42% of the total revenue.

Sell-Side Take

A slew of analysts raised their price targets for Oracle stock ahead of the quarterly print, Fly reported. 

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood upped his price target from $190 to $210 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. Looking ahead to the earnings release, the analyst said operating cash flow will likely continue to see strong momentum but he warned of forex headwinds.

The analyst said he was bullish on demand trends and Oracle’s growth acceleration framework.

Barclays also increased the price target for Oracle stock from $190 to $220 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. Software is back in favor, and valuations have now caught up with historical averages, analysts at the firm said.

The firm sees scope for further upside as estimates have not moved higher yet and as base valuations shift out to 2026.

Jefferies’ Brent Thill, while raising the stock price target from $190 to $220, said second-quarter expectations are elevated, and longer-term targets factor in a multi-year growth acceleration. 

The firm’s survey showed modest pipeline improvement, driven by infrastructure and artificial intelligence initiatives and slightly offset by Apps. 

Oracle Stock

Oracle shares ended Friday’s session up 2.93% at $191.69, and they have jumped 84% for the year.

The average analysts’ price target for Oracle shares is $182.96, according to TipRanks, suggesting scope for a 4.55% downside from current levels.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

C3.ai To Report Q2 Results Monday After The Close: Analysts Wary About Recent Rally, Retail On ‘Wait-and-watch’ Mode

C3.ai To Report Q2 Results Monday After The Close: Analysts Wary About Recent Rally, Retail On ‘Wait-and-watch’ Mode

This Nano-Cap AI Stock More Than Doubles Last Week With Retail Activity Picking Up Pace On Stocktwits

This Nano-Cap AI Stock More Than Doubles Last Week With Retail Activity Picking Up Pace On Stocktwits

AppLovin Stock Pulls Back Late Friday Following S&P 500 Snub: Retail Stays Bullish

AppLovin Stock Pulls Back Late Friday Following S&P 500 Snub: Retail Stays Bullish

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Victoria’s Secret Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Victoria’s Secret Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

Hot oil head massage benefits in Winter vkp

Hot oil head massage benefits in Winter

7 reasons to SKIP waiting for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and grab S24 Ultra today gcw

7 reasons to SKIP waiting for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and grab S24 Ultra today

Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi to Kapil Sharma-7 Highest Paid TV Actors RBA

Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi to Kapil Sharma-7 Highest Paid TV Actors

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees vkp

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees

PHOTOS Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's stunning saree pics RBA

(PHOTOS) Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's stunning saree pics

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon