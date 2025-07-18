Sam Altman-led OpenAI will roll out the ChatGPT agent feature to all paid subscribers, and the feature is set to be demoed on Thursday during a livestream.

OpenAI will soon enable its users to shop online and create PowerPoint presentations on their behalf using a new feature called ChatGPT agent.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI will roll out the ChatGPT agent feature to paid subscribers, according to a Bloomberg report.

The new feature is all set to be launched on Thursday. A livestream is set to begin shortly.

ChatGPT agent will let users do everything from planning a meal and ordering ingredients to designing a personal or professional project, creating a slideshow, and more.

The new feature utilizes two OpenAI services unveiled last year – Operator and Deep Research.

While Operator tries to mimic human actions on the internet, like browsing, typing, and clicking, Deep Research does the grunt work of online research.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT agent feature will be available right away to subscribers on the Pro, Plus, and Team tiers – all of which are paid options. Enterprise and education subscribers will get access to the agent feature later this year.

OpenAI’s Neel Ajjarapu, while demonstrating one of the use cases of the ChatGPT agent, showcased a shopping experience where the service handles everything from shortlisting items to adding them to the cart and listing each product’s links individually for the user to review quickly.

Ajjarapu says the ChatGPT agent feature also allows users to provide feedback in real-time – the service takes this feedback and adjusts its approach live.

OpenAI’s Chief Product Officer, Kevin Weil, noted that while the agent feature is not yet perfect, he is still impressed by it.

“But I think if we had gone back six months ago or 12 months ago and said this was going to be possible today, we would have been pretty excited about it,” he said, according to the report.

You can watch the OpenAI ChatGPT agent livestream here.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<