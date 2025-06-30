The response from OpenAI came amid multiple reports that emerged over the last week about several researchers from the company leaving.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has intensified its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, including recruiting top talent from companies like OpenAI, prompting Sam Altman’s company to respond.

A Tech Crunch report, citing Wired, said OpenAI told team members on Saturday that company leadership has not “been standing idly by.” In a Slack memo, Chief Research Officer Mark Chen said, “I feel a visceral feeling right now, as if someone has broken into our home and stolen something.”

Chen added that Altman and other OpenAI leaders have been working around the clock to speak with those who have received offers. He also told employees that they have been “more proactive than ever before, we’re recalibrating comp, and we’re scoping out creative ways to recognize and reward top talent.”

The response from OpenAI came amid multiple reports that emerged over the last week about a few researchers from the company jumping ship.

A Wall Street Journal report stated last week that Meta has hired OpenAI’s Zurich-based researchers, Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai, all of whom are ex-Googlers.

Later, a separate TechCrunch report said Meta hired influential OpenAI researcher Trapit Bansal to work on its AI reasoning models. An Information report revealed more hirings, with OpenAI researchers Shengjia Zhao, Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, and Hongyu Ren joining the Mark Zuckerberg-led company.

Altman had raised the issue in a podcast earlier this month. In the “Uncapped with Jack Altman” podcast, hosted by his brother, Altman said Meta started making “giant offers,” such as $100 million signing bonuses and more in yearly compensation. He, however, suggested that the best of his key personnel have not taken up the offers.

Met has been among the frontrunners in the AI revolution, and the optimism regarding the opportunity is reflected in the company’s stock price. Meta’s stock has added about 26% this year, although it trades off its Feb. 14 all-time high of $740.91.

Amid lukewarm reception to Meta’s Llama 4 AI models released in April, Meta’s Zuckerberg has gone all out on its AI strategy. This reportedly included setting up a “Super Intelligence” team that would operate directly under his purview.

Meta also acquired a $14 billion minority stake in Scale AI and hired its founder, Alexander Wang. Additionally, reports have suggested that the company has held talks to acquire multiple AI companies, including Perplexity.

