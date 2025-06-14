OpenAI’s CFO, Sarah Friar, emphasized that limiting acquisitions among rivals risks stifling innovation.

OpenAI reportedly plans to maintain its collaboration with Scale AI, despite Meta Platforms Inc. (META) acquiring a significant stake in the AI data provider.

A Reuters report said OpenAI’s Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Friar, made the announcement during the VivaTech conference held in Paris.

Meta has finalized a deal to secure a 49% ownership in Scale AI for $14.8 billion, intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence landscape.

However, OpenAI remains committed to working with Scale AI alongside other data partners.

Scale AI, founded by Alexandr Wang in 2016, specializes in data labeling and AI model evaluation. The agreement will deepen its partnership with Meta, focusing on accelerating Scale’s data solution deployments.

Meta’s latest investment values Scale AI at over $29 billion, more than double its earlier 2024 valuation of $14 billion.

OpenAI began its partnership with Scale in 2023 to help more businesses fine-tune advanced models, such as GPT-3.5 Turbo.

The collaboration aims to enable companies to securely tailor models using proprietary data, ensuring high performance and customization. Data remains fully owned by the customer and isn't used to train other models.

With Meta’s recent investment, Scale AI’s CEO, Alexandr Wang, will transition to head Meta’s new superintelligence division.

As AI systems become more sophisticated, the demand for expert human input is rising sharply. OpenAI is engaging experts across diverse fields, including historians and scientists with doctoral qualifications, to train models more effectively.

Friar highlighted the importance of these specialists in uncovering unique insights within their disciplines.

OpenAI’s approach involves partnering with a variety of vendors beyond Scale AI to secure the high-quality data necessary for advancing AI capabilities.

A CNBC report on Monday stated that OpenAI has reached $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), just under three years since launching ChatGPT.

Last year, OpenAI's ARR was around $5.5 billion, though it recorded a $5 billion loss. The company aims to reach $125 billion in annual revenue by 2029.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OpenAI remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

OPENAI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:00 p.m. ET on Jun.13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

