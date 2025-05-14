Zashi is a privacy-focused wallet that avoids storing or collecting user data, only relying on minimal crash logs.

Here’s what to know about Zashi’s path to privacy: it’s endearingly straightforward.

This wallet was built by the team at Zcash (ZEC) with a “less is more” approach to your information. They essentially collect nothing apart from the crash reports Apple and Google are required to receive.

No snooping on your transactions, contacts or device. Barely any technical logs to go off of to trouble shoot if the app crashes.

The iOS version is powered by Apple’s fade reporting, while Google’s Crashlytics will pick up all of your Android users—and here’s the best part, you can actually turn that off if you want to.

Privacy purists can even download it from F-Droid, an app store that’s made up of the tracker-free apps.

What do those crash reports say? It’s nothing personal - they just need basic details like what type of phone you have, your operating system version, and what the app was doing when it crashed.

No address, no transaction details, nothing that could identify you. Team Zashi is going next level here—they removed Firebase Crashlytics from the iOS too.

Want proof? The code’s on GitHub and F-Droid for anyone to look at.

Zashi demonstrates that it is possible to create a wallet that does in fact respects your privacy, even at a time when the vast majority of apps are quietly harvesting your data.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<