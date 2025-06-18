Retail sentiment turned 'extremely bullish' on Optiemus after a 15% breakout this week.

Optiemus Infracom shares surged almost 13% on Wednesday. This rally comes after OnePlus announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics, a unit of Optiemus, to manufacture premium IoT devices like TWS earbuds and wireless neckbands locally in India.

SEBI-registered analyst Priyank Sharma noted that after a strong rally in 2024, the stock achieved his previous targets and reached a high of ₹873.80.

This was followed by a significant correction of 56.69%, with the stock bottoming out at ₹378.45 in March 2025.

He noted that since then, the stock has regained strong bullish momentum, steadily moving upward and maintaining its trend.

On the technical charts, the stock has recently consolidated above the key support level of ₹600 and broke out this week with a sharp 15% rally, indicating strong buying interest.

According to Sharma, this breakout sets the stage for a potential move towards the short-term targets of ₹795 to ₹870.

He adds that a tight invalidation level can be placed below this week’s low at ₹590.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ amid very high message volumes earlier today.

Optiemus sentiment and message volume on June 18 as of 1:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Optiemus shares are down 1% year-to-date (YTD).

