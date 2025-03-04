Okta Stock Surges Pre-Market As Q4 Earnings Impress Wall Street, Triggers Wave Of Price Target Hikes – Retail Sentiment Flips Bullish

Analysts noted that Okta’s sales productivity had reached a multi-year high and expressed increased confidence that its newer offerings have the potential to drive long-term revenue growth.

Okta (OKTA) shares surged over 13% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the identity management company topped Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter earnings, prompting a wave of upgrades and price target hikes from analysts.

According to Stocktwits data, the retail buzz around the company also jumped, with message volumes surging over 1,700% over the last 24 hours.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.74. 

Revenue for the quarter reached $682 million, surpassing forecasts of $668.91 million and marking a 12% increase from the previous year.

DA Davidson upgraded Okta to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and raised its price target to $125 from $90, citing "very strong" quarterly results and a substantial increase in fiscal 2026 guidance, according to TheFly. 

The brokerage highlighted that Okta's sales productivity had reached a multi-year high, enterprise and channel contributions were accelerating, and its newer products were becoming a more significant revenue driver.

Mizuho also upgraded the stock to 'Outperform' from 'Neutral' and raised its price target to $127 from $110. Analysts expressed increased confidence that the company’s newer offerings would drive long-term revenue growth.

Barclays, Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Canaccord, JPMorgan, KeyBanc, Citi, Piper Sandler, Stifel, Baird, and Bernstein followed with a wave of price target increases.

KeyBanc set the highest target, raising it to $135 from $125 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating on Okta’s shares.  

Analysts at the firm pointed to identity security as a top corporate priority in 2025, where Okta holds a leading position. They also cited the company's expansion into identity governance and administration (IGA) as a major growth opportunity.

Screenshot 2025-03-04 073029.png Okta's retail sentiment and message volume on March 4 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Okta’s stock flipped to the ‘extremely bullish’ zone from ‘neutral’ a day ago, as chatter surged to ‘extremely high’ levels. 

One user remarked that this was likely Okta’s best earnings report in nearly four years.

Another expressed optimism about the stock reaching $110 once markets opened on Tuesday.

Despite the post-earnings rally, Okta shares remain down 20% over the past year. The stock is up nearly 9% year-to-date, with analysts betting that the company’s strong guidance and product expansion could sustain its rebound.

Read also: Ethereum Hits Over One-Year Low As Trump’s Tariff War Roils Crypto Markets – Retail Feeling Skittish

