Oklo (OKLO) shares slid more than 9% after market commentator Herb Greenberg added the stock to his ‘Red Flag Focus List,’ citing concerns over its financials and earnings call.

The decline followed the company’s fourth-quarter results, which showed widening losses and no revenue.

Greenberg, a longtime market analyst, said he initially raised concerns about Oklo in October alongside other nuclear stocks, NuScale (SMR) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE).

However, he held off on issuing a full warning at the time due to what he called a "nuclear frenzy" in the market.

"Oklo's earnings call was one of the silliest I’ve seen," Greenberg wrote in a blog post, calling the discussion “akin to a bunch of gibberish" and noting that much of what the company touted – including its project pipeline – was still hypothetical.

Despite management’s claims of potential deals, Greenberg pointed out that none had been finalized, leaving Oklo with no revenue, cash flow, and widening losses.

The company reported a fiscal year 2024 net loss of $73.6 million – more than double the $32.1 million loss in the previous year. Free cash flow stood at negative $30.9 million for the year, compared to negative $16.1 million in the fiscal year 2023.

Oklo retail sentiment and message volume on March 27 as of 2:10 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment moved lower within the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.



Some users expressed relief at having sold their shares before the drop.

Another said they plan on buying more shares tomorrow.

With an average price target of $44.66, the stock has an implied upside of 86%. Among the seven analysts tracking it, five rate it a ‘Buy’ or equivalent, while two suggest holding.

Despite the latest decline, Oklo shares remain up more than 12% in 2025 and have more than doubled over the past year.

