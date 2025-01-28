Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves

Co-location will help the two companies reduce their capital expenditure and operating costs, said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, who called this collaboration an “important strategic step in shaping the future of clean energy.”

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and Lightbridge Corp. (LTBR) surged more than 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advanced fuel recycling.

Lightbridge, a nuclear fuel technology development company founded in 1999, and Oklo, backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, will evaluate plans to co-locate their fuel fabrication facilities.

Co-location will help the two companies reduce their capital expenditure and operating costs, said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, calling this collaboration an “important strategic step in shaping the future of clean energy.”

“Exploring advanced fuel recycling opportunities with Oklo aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable nuclear energy solutions,” Grae added.

Jacob DeWitte, Co-founder and CEO of Oklo called this a “unique opportunity” to speed up innovation across the nuclear supply chain.

While Oklo designs compact fast reactors, Lightbridge is a developer of nuclear fuel technology.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved on news of the collaboration, with investors sounding optimistic about the Oklo stock price.

Investors felt ‘bullish’ (58/100) about Oklo, as compared to ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volume also surged to enter the ‘high’ (70/100) zone.

OKLO sentiment and message volume January 28, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Lightbridge stock on Stocktwits improved slightly but remained in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory.

LTBR sentiment and message volume January 28, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user called Lightbridge stock price a good bargain at current levels.

Oklo's stock price has gained more than 250% over the past six months and a little over 176% over the past year.

Meanwhile, Lightbridge’s stock has doubled over the past six months.

