Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves

Co-location will help the two companies reduce their capital expenditure and operating costs, said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, who called this collaboration an “important strategic step in shaping the future of clean energy.”

Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and Lightbridge Corp. (LTBR) surged more than 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advanced fuel recycling.

Lightbridge, a nuclear fuel technology development company founded in 1999, and Oklo, backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, will evaluate plans to co-locate their fuel fabrication facilities.

Co-location will help the two companies reduce their capital expenditure and operating costs, said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, calling this collaboration an “important strategic step in shaping the future of clean energy.”

“Exploring advanced fuel recycling opportunities with Oklo aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable nuclear energy solutions,” Grae added.

Jacob DeWitte, Co-founder and CEO of Oklo called this a “unique opportunity” to speed up innovation across the nuclear supply chain.

While Oklo designs compact fast reactors, Lightbridge is a developer of nuclear fuel technology.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved on news of the collaboration, with investors sounding optimistic about the Oklo stock price.

Investors felt ‘bullish’ (58/100) about Oklo, as compared to ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volume also surged to enter the ‘high’ (70/100) zone.

OKLO retail sentiment.jpg OKLO sentiment and message volume January 28, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Lightbridge stock on Stocktwits improved slightly but remained in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory.

LTBR retail sentiment.jpg LTBR sentiment and message volume January 28, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user called Lightbridge stock price a good bargain at current levels.

Oklo's stock price has gained more than 250% over the past six months and a little over 176% over the past year.

Meanwhile, Lightbridge’s stock has doubled over the past six months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nano-Cap MicroCloud Hologram's DeepSeek-Fueled Rally Poised To Continue: Retail Excitement Grows Amid Stock Rally

Nano-Cap MicroCloud Hologram's DeepSeek-Fueled Rally Poised To Continue: Retail Excitement Grows Amid Stock Rally

Vita Coco Stock Slips After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Sours

Vita Coco Stock Slips After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Sours

The Pros and Cons of Dividend Investing in a Low-Yield Environment

The Pros and Cons of Dividend Investing in a Low-Yield Environment

Travel + Leisure Stock Gets A Double Upgrade On ‘Resilient’ Travel Demand: Retail Cheers

Travel + Leisure Stock Gets A Double Upgrade On ‘Resilient’ Travel Demand: Retail Cheers

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Slides

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Slides

Recent Stories

Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects NTI

Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects

Rashmika Mandanna to Jahnvi Kapoor: 5 Valentines Day red dress outfit inspired by Bollywood gcw

5 Valentine's Day outfit ideas by Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi and more

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home gcw

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home

Chanakya Niti: 5 principles for successful job and career RBA

Chanakya Niti: 5 principles for successful job and career

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon