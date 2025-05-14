The deal between Nvidia and Humain came during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf, which includes a strategic economic pact with Saudi Arabia to boost U.S. investment in the region.

Nvidia (NVDA) and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund-owned AI startup Humain announced on Tuesday that they’re teaming up to build data centers powered by tens of thousands of Nvidia’s most advanced chips.

The initiative is part of the kingdom’s push to become a global hub for artificial intelligence and high-performance cloud infrastructure.

Nvidia’s stock rallied over 5.5% in midday trade, leading broader indexes higher. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.78%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, rose more than 1.5%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) remained in the red, edging 0.37% lower.

The deal between Nvidia and Humain came during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf, which includes a strategic economic pact with Saudi Arabia to boost U.S. investment in the region.

The two companies plan to build AI factories with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts (MW), leveraging “several hundred thousand” GPUs over five years.

The first phase of deployment includes Nvidia sending over 18,000 of its new GB300 ‘Blackwell’ chips to Humain.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chairs Humain, launched the venture this week to accelerate national efforts in AI research, data centers, and sovereign cloud infrastructure. The startup will offer advanced AI models and computing platforms for enterprise and government use.

Nvidia said the Blackwell chips would form the foundation of the new centers, designed to support Saudi Arabia’s broader digital transformation goals.

The partnership gives Saudi Arabia access to critical U.S. technology at a time when Nvidia’s GPUs are in short supply globally due to soaring demand for generative AI systems like ChatGPT and DeepSeek.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was the only corporate leader to join President Trump on stage at the “Invest in America” event last month, emerging as a key figure in advancing the administration’s AI trade agenda.

Despite Tuesday’s rally, Nvidia’s stock remains down by over 4% year-to-date. It has gained more than 43% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Intuitive Machines Stock Jumps To 2-Month High On Q1 Revenue Beat, First Ever Quarterly Positive Free Cash Flow