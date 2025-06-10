The two companies will collaborate with Leibniz Supercomputing Center (LRZ) to build the supercomputer, which will be powered by Nvidia’s next-generation ‘Vera Rubin’ chips.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) have teamed up to build a new supercomputer in Germany.

The two companies will collaborate with Leibniz Supercomputing Center (LRZ) to build the supercomputer, which will be powered by Nvidia’s next-generation ‘Vera Rubin’ chips.

Nvidia’s shares were up 0.44% at the time of writing, while HPE’s shares were down 0.05%.

Nvidia explained that the Vera Rubin chip will combine the Rubin graphics processing unit (GPU) with the Vera central processing unit (CPU).

Rubin is the successor to Blackwell, which is currently Nvidia’s flagship chip. Vera will be the company’s first custom-built CPU, built to work in lockstep with the GPU, according to the company.

The supercomputer is named Blue Lion, and Nvidia said it will deliver up to 30 times more computing power than LRZ’s current high-performance computer, the SuperMUC-NG.

Nvidia will provide the chips while HPE will build it with its next-generation Cray technology and powerful storage, the company said.

It added that HPE will use a 100% fanless direct liquid-cooling system architecture, which uses warm water delivered through pipes to cool the supercomputer efficiently.

Blue Lion is purpose-built for researchers working on climate, turbulence, physics, and machine learning. It combines classic simulation techniques with modern AI, Nvidia said.

Vera Rubin will also power the U.S. Department of Energy’s next supercomputer. Named Doudna, it will be built by Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), and Nvidia said it will be launched in 2026.

To serve over 11,000 researchers, Nvidia said Doudna will deliver up to ten times the application performance than its predecessor.

Nvidia’s stock has gained nearly 7% year-to-date, while HPE’s stock is down over 14%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<