Nvidia Stock Rises After CEO Jensen Huang Brushes Aside Rumors About AI Giant Cutting Chip Orders: Retail's Bullish

Nvidia announced the more powerful Blackwell chips earlier in March, but it hasn’t stopped manufacturing the previous-generation Hopper chips.

Nvidia Stock Rises After CEO Jensen Huang Brushes Aside Rumors About AI Giant Cutting Chip Orders: Retail's Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 7:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) rose by more than 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday after CEO Jensen Huang brushed aside rumors that the company is cutting chip orders.

“As we move into Blackwell, we will use largely CoWoS-L. Of course, we're still manufacturing Hopper, and Hopper will use CowoS-S. We will also transition the CoWoS-S capacity to CoWos-L,” Huang said on the sidelines of an event by chip supplier Silicon Precision Industries in Taiwan, according to a report by Reuters.

He explained that this is not about reducing capacity but increasing it.

Nvidia announced the more powerful Blackwell chips earlier in March but hasn’t yet stopped manufacturing the previous-generation Hopper chips.

CoWoS refers to complex chip–on–wafer–on–substrate, a technology used by Nvidia’s primary partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), to package chips for the AI giant.

CoWoS-S is a single-die design, while CoWoS-L is a dual-die design.

On Wednesday, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Nvidia is slashing CoWoS-S orders, which could potentially impact orders from TSM.

Kuo said Nvidia is instead focusing on CoWoS-L, which has now been confirmed by Huang.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘bullish’ (66/100) territory from ‘bearish’ (43/100) a day ago. Message volume remained in the ‘high’ zone, pointing to continued interest among retail investors.

NVDA retail sentiment NVDA sentiment and message volume January 16, 2025, as of 8 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user mocked bears after Nvidia stock price showed pre-market gains.

Another user reiterated their bullish outlook.

One user thinks Nvidia stock price could hit the $150 mark soon.

Nvidia’s share price has gained 7.8% over the past six months, while its one-year returns stand at 141.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Bank Of America Stock Rises Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Bank Of America Stock Rises Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Rivian, Plug Power Stocks Draw Retail Buzz On Report of $8B Loan Push By Biden Ahead of Trump's Office Return

Rivian, Plug Power Stocks Draw Retail Buzz On Report of $8B Loan Push By Biden Ahead of Trump's Office Return

SMCI Stock Rides Broader Optimism, Hindenburg’s Demise Fuels Bullish Retail Chatter

SMCI Stock Rides Broader Optimism, Hindenburg’s Demise Fuels Bullish Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical dmn

Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical

BREAKING 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur snt

BREAKING: 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Football Revealed How much Mohamed Salah can earn if Liverpool star moves to Saudi Arabia? hrd

Revealed: How much Mohamed Salah can earn if Liverpool star moves to Saudi Arabia?

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon
Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Video Icon