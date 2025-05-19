The company also unveiled NVLink Fusion silicon that lets industries build semi-custom AI infrastructure with the vast ecosystem of partners.

Artificial intelligence stalwart Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) made several announcements at the Computex expo, an annual exhibition focused on AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and startups.

The 2025 event is scheduled between May 20 and May 23 in Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivered his keynote address on Monday, ahead of the official kickoff of the event.

In the keynote address that spanned more than an hour and a half and was interspersed with video demos, Huang said, "AI is now infrastructure, and this infrastructure, just like the internet, just like electricity, needs factories."

"These factories are essentially what we build today."

Huang said these factories produce something "incredibly valuable," called tokens, when energy is applied.

He talked up Nvidia as an AI infrastructure company.

The Nvidia chief pointed out the company's evolution by highlighting that, unlike in the past, his keynote is now not 90% focused on the company's GeForce graphics processing units.

Huang spoke about CUDA, the company's parallel computing platform and programming model. "Everything starts with CUDA and by making CUDA as performant as possible, as pervasive as possible, so that the installed base is all over the world. Then applications can find a CUDA GPU quite easily," he said.

The executive said the company will upgrade to Grace Blackwell 300 in the third quarter. He also unveiled GB300 systems, a desktop-grade DGC Spark AI workstation.

Among the announcements made by the company about the event are:

Deepened partnership with Foxconn to build an AI factory supercomputer to deliver state-of-the-art NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure to researchers, startups, and industries

Nvidia NVLink Fusion silicon that lets industries build semi-custom AI infrastructure with the vast ecosystem of partners

Taiwan's leading systems manufacturers planning to build on Nvidia DGX Spark and DGX Station systems

Speeding up the trillion-dollar IT infrastructure transition to enterprise AI factories with NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers and a new NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design

NVIDIA AI Data Platform — a customizable reference design for building a new class of AI infrastructure — to provide systems that enable a new generation of agentic AI applications and tools

NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.5, the first update to NVIDIA's open, generalized, fully customizable foundation model for humanoid reasoning and skills

Opening of the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI Technology (G-QuAT), which hosts ABCI-Q — the world's largest research supercomputer dedicated to quantum computing

A Reuters report, citing Formosa TV News network, said Nvidia's next chip for China after the H20 chip built as a workaround for the U.S. China chip curbs will not be based on the Hopper architecture. Huang reportedly told "It's not Hopper because it's not possible to modify Hopper anymore."

Nvidia stock is coming off a solid week, when it gained 16% on the back of the deals announced in the Middle East, which coincided with Trump's state visit to the region.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock was 'extremely bullish' (83/100) by early Monday, with the message volume at 'normal.'

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of 4:46 a.m. ET, May 19 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish user expressed optimism over the Computex announcements.

Another user said they expect the stock to move to $250 by July, citing expectations for a $100 billion buyback, positive guidance and the Middle East deals.

Nvidia is up 0.8% for the year, although it is trading about 12% off its all-time high of $153.13, which it hit on Jan. 7.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<